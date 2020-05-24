What is a good alternative to the Ducky One 2 RGB TKL with Silent Reds?

After doing research to replace my crappy Logitech K830 I thought I wanted a laptop style keyboard. Before the K830 which I found in a junk pile at work I had Logitech K810. I was in love with the K810 but after going through three of them in the past few years(broken keys, one stopped charging) and finding out the K810 is discontinued I am ready to try the Ducky One 2(Black) RGB TKL with Silent Reds.I want to pull the trigger but It looks like most places are out of stock and on pre-order like this page, is there a good alternative to this type of keyboard?