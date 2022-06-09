What is a good 27" replacement for a Acer X27

My X27 is in the beginning of failing, I know it could take awhile, same thing happened to my PG278Q. I've been hearing popping noises the past 3-4 days and noticed some random dead pixels yesterday. The monitor is out of the extended 3 year warranty period, I bought it right before launch day. Are there any 27" 4K 120hz+ displays that are superior or any coming in the near future? I would prefer something that supports VRR with AMD and Nvidia so I'm not locked down to only Nvidia GPUs.