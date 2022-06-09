What is a good 27" replacement for a Acer X27

DFenz

DFenz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
1,275
My X27 is in the beginning of failing, I know it could take awhile, same thing happened to my PG278Q. I've been hearing popping noises the past 3-4 days and noticed some random dead pixels yesterday. The monitor is out of the extended 3 year warranty period, I bought it right before launch day. Are there any 27" 4K 120hz+ displays that are superior or any coming in the near future? I would prefer something that supports VRR with AMD and Nvidia so I'm not locked down to only Nvidia GPUs.
 
DFenz

DFenz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
1,275
Dan_D said:
Why are you stuck on 27" displays?
Click to expand...
My desk isn't deep (guessing 2ft maybe slightly more) and can't move it further from the wall for a wall mount. I have it table mounted and back as far as possible.

When I get home I'll measure to see if a 32" could fit, I did some browsing and see that most the 4K displays are 32" these days.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top