What is a "gigawatt" of GPUs?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Big reason why is that any other metric would be changing fast by the time project finish or between competitor or if you upgrade the gpu used in the building, the gigawatt of power/cooling capacity of your infrastructure is something you can use the exact same metric between competitor without controversy and will hold by the time the project finish. Using performance would be hard, Hopper has way more performance now than it had at launch, for many workloads twice as much because of the continuous firmware/driver/cuda evolution.Recent news articles have described a "gigawatt" of GPUs. How do we interpret this metric?