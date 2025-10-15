What is a "gigawatt" of GPUs?

philb2 said: Recent news articles have described a "gigawatt" of GPUs. How do we interpret this metric? Click to expand...

Big reason why is that any other metric would be changing fast by the time project finish or between competitor or if you upgrade the gpu used in the building, the gigawatt of power/cooling capacity of your infrastructure is something you can use the exact same metric between competitor without controversy and will hold by the time the project finish. Using performance would be hard, Hopper has way more performance now than it had at launch, for many workloads twice as much because of the continuous firmware/driver/cuda evolution.1 gigawatt is not gigawatt of GPUs but the whole building power demand (cooling, networking, storage, cpus), GPUs are the main driver but not the only one, at least how it tend to be phrased. Maybe 60% of the gigawatt come from the GPUs running, cooling them will be a good portion of the rest.And it is when the whole building is running at full capacity it is using around 1 gigawatt of power, 1 gigawatt hour if it run a full hour, 24 gigawatt hours a day if it can run unstop at full peak capacity.