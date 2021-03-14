What is a fair price for Seasonic Prime 750W Gold

Hey guys, I am upgrading to from my 8700K to a 10700k and decided to move to a Seasonic 850 for a litte more head room for when I enventually come up in the setp up Que for my 3080. I do not have my ear to the ground on power supplies these days and knowing about shortages I do not want to end up with a scalper label on my reputation. Your input is sincerely appreciated on what a fair askis for the 750 prime that I have in my rig now.