If I was going to guess, I'd say it has a second 5GHz band in addition to the 2.xGHz band, for three total (2x 5GHz + 2.xGHz). That would allow faster transfer rates, but may require the extra channels as well.I imagine if that is the case, there may be a wifi spec which describes this somewhere. Or it may be a propreitary technique unique to Netgear routers.Edit: Possibly related link, still loading on my phone but the summary seemed relevant: https://kb.netgear.com/25342/What-i...outer-select-the-best-WiFi-band-for-my-device