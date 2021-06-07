What if the crypto craze never ends?

I've been thinking a bit, a lot actually, about how everyone expects the crypto-mining craze to crash, because the value of BTC and other cyrpto currencies will crash. What do we (and the manufacturers) do if that crash never happens?



Maybe we will never see the day when you can pay for your groceries or even buy a car with crypto money. But there are still businesses that depend on anonymous cash as part of their "business model." Ransomeware. Illegal drugs. Illegal political payments, especially from countries like Russia. We may not like or approve of these business, but we can't shut them down.



Store of value, just like gold, with the advantage that it is untraceable, and therefore a great means of asset hiding (think divorce cases) or tax evasion.



Now I will be the first to admit that I don't do any sort of mining, don't own any crypto money, and don't follow developments in detail in this marketplace.



What do all you guys think? Is there any reason to think that GPU card pricing will ever return to pre-pandemic level?



Weird: I just got a junk phone call where the caller ID said, "Coin Base In." is Big Brother still alive and kicking?