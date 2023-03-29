What HDD for photo storage... a NAS drive? Enterprise drive? 5400rpm drive?

I am building a new photo editing rig. NO gaming or video processing. As a recent retiree and photo enthusiast (early adopter of digital imaging) I have terabytes of old digital files I want to store on my new rig. Here is my new set up:



Drive A) 1 TB Kingston KC3000 for OS and programs

Drive B) 2TB N850X 2 TB for current projects I am working on

Drive C) 250GB Samsung 2.5" SATA for Lightroom catalogue and Windows scratch file

Drive D: An as yet unpurchased HDD



After about 2-3 months I will transfer photo files off of Drive B for long term storage on to Drive D, a large terabyte HHD that I plan to purchase. (I will also have external backup).

It's been 11 years since I've purchased a HDD and the landscape seems to have changed.

I'd like something between 16-20 TBs. There seem to be a dearth of consumer HDDs nowadays. I see sales on NAS drives and Enterprise drives. It seems like they can be used on a home PC. Some people discourage them because they seem to be always on, are noisier and consume more power. Others suggest they are better quality than the consumer HDDs. I will be only writing to them maybe once a month...though I may access them to work on a photo I'd taken previously. This probably might happen ten times a month when people purchase prints from me.

I'm wondering if the slower 5400 rpm drives are better for my usage - they are quieter I assume and hopefully cheaper. And if I rarely access the info on them I doubt if I care if the disks take a few seconds longer the 20 times a month I'll access them.

Conversely I wonder if the NAS/Enterprise drives will be a waste of energy consumption if they never idle down - do they never idle down?

What are your thoughts?