What happens when IPv6 is disabled, but devices keep receiving IPv6 Link Local Address?

I disable IPv6 everywhere I can - router (with incredibly limited "simpleton-consumer" settings), local Raspberry Pi DNS server (in both - Server App and device configuration), and on every device I can. My VPN does not support IPv6 and neither does my ISP. All devices on my LAN/Local WiFi are assigned a static IPv4 address. Static IP's are reserved for each device in router, but DHCP is disabled in router. All WiFi devices are on Guest AP Isolation network and are unable to see each other via IPv4 or login to router settings or receive Multicast. The router sends out IGMPv3 signals to all devices and there are no settings on router to change that. Some Android wireless devices (with locked bootloaders without root) on my network continue to receive "fe80" IPv6 Link Local addresses, but all those devices have Wireguard-based VPN (with local network discovery disabled in VPN App). Due to circumstances, I can't monitor what IPv6 information is exchanged between all devices with IPv6 Link Local addresses on my LAN/Local WiFi network. My personal Android WiFi devices do not receive IPv6 Link Local addresses, but they are rooted, modified with Magisk modules, and root-requiring network apps that prevent any IPv6 assignment.



So what happens when one local network device receives an IPv6 address and other devices do not? What information can be exchanged between such devices? I assume that an IPv4-only device would automatically drop all IPv6-related requests as if it had a firewall with a rule to drop all IPv6 requests?