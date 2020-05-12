What happened to the Hard Forum app?

Call me crazy, but wasn't there a forum app developed specifically for this forum? I swear I had a conversation about this many years ago, because I was surprised Hard wasn't on Tapatalk. Am I confusing this with another board?



I'm having this PITA problem with the mobile site where every time I'm posting a reply and move the cursor somewhere else in the text box, the screen scrolls all the way to the top of the page and I can't see the text box let alone what I'm typing. Everything works fine on a computer, but I do most of my posting on my phone.