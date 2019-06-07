what happened to the 3850X

S

sparks

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
3,206
From what I read it was a 3800 at 5.1ghz and sounded like the ultimate amd.
Now they don't even mention it.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,988
sparks said:
From what I read it was a 3800 at 5.1ghz and sounded like the ultimate amd.
Now they don't even mention it.
Click to expand...
There were rumors about Zen 2 having at least one part with 16 cores and hitting clock speeds of 5.0GHz or better. These were absolutely unfounded. I can't believe anyone fell for that in the first place.

The thing is, AMD is doing allot with Zen 2. They are increasing core counts and IPC substantially. The fact that they managed to increase clock speeds at all is actually something of a miracle while doing everything else. 12 cores and 4.6GHz boost clocks speeds with a 105 watt TDP is quite impressive. The thing is, its extremely difficult to increase clock speeds, keep the old TDP and improve IPC. Generally IPC improvements and clock speed increases don't happen together at all, much less to the massive degree the rumor suggested. That's why I never believed it.

That said, we do not know what, if any overclocking headroom these CPU's have. My guess is that they'll have next to no headroom and the best we can hope for is to level the boost clock across all the cores at once much like we do with Threadripper and Ryzen 2000 series CPU's now. We might even have to drop slightly below the boost clock to do that, but we'll see. I'm still trying to get sampled on these things.
 
Last edited:
T

travm

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
495
Dan_D said:
There were rumors about Zen 2 having at least one part with 16 cores and hitting clock speeds of 5.0GHz or better. These were absolutely unfounded. I can't believe anyone fell for that in the first place.
Click to expand...
Unfounded yes, but that's what they needed to actually be an upgrade from zen+. The best description of zen 2 is, it's not slower. The twelve core is pretty cool too for people who can load 24 threads, but with the node shrink I was really hoping.
5ghz seems to be the silicon stone wall. I bet zen2 will oc up there with proper cooling.
 
S

sparks

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
3,206
if thats the case then all I have to do is decide 3800 or 3900. For everyday task and gaming would the 3800 be the better choice?

well can't wait for reviews, anyone got any idea when we can expect some?
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,988
travm said:
Unfounded yes, but that's what they needed to actually be an upgrade from zen+. The best description of zen 2 is, it's not slower. The twelve core is pretty cool too for people who can load 24 threads, but with the node shrink I was really hoping.
5ghz seems to be the silicon stone wall. I bet zen2 will oc up there with proper cooling.
Click to expand...
That's not true. It's an upgrade if the IPC improvement claims are true. A 15% upgrade and boost clocks up to 4.6GHz would put Zen 2 in a pretty good spot. Especially with 8c/16t and 12c/12t parts on the high end. Node shrinks aren't magic. As I said, when your improving processors, you can generally go for higher clocks, or higher IPC, but generally not both. AMD did manage both from what we've seen thus far. AMD managed to not only improve IPC by 15% (which is huge) but increase boost clocks fairly significantly. They did this while keeping a 105w TDP and increasing core counts. All that's damn near too good to be true as it is. Wanting 5.0GHz and all that just isn't realistic.

I wouldn't hold out hopes of achieving 5.0GHz through overclocking either. Like I said, you'll probably see 100-200MHz and load all cores if your lucky. Your TDP will go through the roof, but that's probably the best you can hope for.

sparks said:
if thats the case then all I have to do is decide 3800 or 3900. For everyday task and gaming would the 3800 be the better choice?

well can't wait for reviews, anyone got any idea when we can expect some?
Click to expand...
The embargo date is 7/7/19. Its unlikely you will see anything before then. AMD tends to sample chips only a week or two out from the embargo date. Reviewers don't have their hands on them yet. I'm working with motherboard vendors to get X570 samples which aren't available yet and won't be for at least a couple weeks or more. Reviewers aren't often left with much time ahead of launches to work with the hardware.
 
S

sparks

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
3,206
I think the 570 will be amazing.

Year after year I have seen small increases in cpu's with major increases in price.
Now I am going to update. No more next year.

the 105w TDP, I do remember the 3850x talk that said 135w. That might be why it wasn't done.
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,127
Let me guess - is OP a WCCFtech or Adored TV fan?

I love how some of these websites just post random garbage clickbait and when reality drops and doesn't match the fiction, people are surprised.
 
L

lightsout

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 15, 2014
Messages
1,139
Dan_D said:
There were rumors about Zen 2 having at least one part with 16 cores and hitting clock speeds of 5.0GHz or better. These were absolutely unfounded. I can't believe anyone fell for that in the first place.

The thing is, AMD is doing allot with Zen 2. They are increasing core counts and IPC substantially. The fact that they managed to increase clock speeds at all is actually something of a miracle while doing everything else. 12 cores and 4.6GHz boost clocks speeds with a 105 watt TDP is quite impressive. The thing is, its extremely difficult to increase clock speeds, keep the old TDP and improve IPC. Generally IPC improvements and clock speed increases don't happen together at all, much less to the massive degree the rumor suggested. That's why I never believed it.

That said, we do not know what, if any overclocking headroom these CPU's have. My guess is that they'll have next to no headroom and the best we can hope for is to level the boost clock across all the cores at once much like we do with Threadripper and Ryzen 2000 series CPU's now. We might even have to drop slightly below the boost clock to do that, but we'll see. I'm still trying to get sampled on these things.
Click to expand...
But still all the info out there seems to point to the eventual release of the 16/32 chip. AMD would be foolish to play their whole card right now as they currently have the upper hand and intel doesn't have much of an answer.

Plus the 16 core steps on TR a bit. But surely it will see thelight of day (my opinion)
 
P

pillagenburn

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2006
Messages
1,082
IMO, whether or not AMD even had a part like this planned.... I don't think they even needed it to compete/out-compete Intel at this point. 12-cores on a desktop processor at the speeds they're talking about is significantly ahead of Intel at right now (plus the IPC boost).....

4 more cores than Intel's best desktop part with similar clocks + similar or better IPC plus no zombieload and God knows else Intel has failed to tell us about since you'd be an idiot to believe someone who has been at minimum negligent and at most outright lying to you for the last 10+ years? Sign me up.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N4CR
like this
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,988
dvsman said:
Let me guess - is OP a WCCFtech or Adored TV fan?

I love how some of these websites just post random garbage clickbait and when reality drops and doesn't match the fiction, people are surprised.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Its a sensational headline which generates clicks and traffic. The fact is, CPU's do not typically improve that much from generation to generation. At least, not these days. Anyone who thinks otherwise doesn't have a solid grasp of how chip development works. Back when there was a focus on the desktop with performance being the goal and TDP not making much of a difference, things were different. Back in the Pentium days we saw rapid clock speed increases but we weren't anywhere near the limits of what we could do with silicon and the modern PC as we knew it, was practically in its infancy. In the early days of a technology, more rapid improvement is to be expected. Once you reach a certain level of advancement, the improvements come at a much slower pace. These days we are at a clock speed wall and are struggling to make the transistors smaller. The focus is on efficiency and performance per watt.

With that focus and the limitations of current silicon, you can't expect an 800MHz clock speed increase with everything else that was done just isn't realistic.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,988
lightsout said:
But still all the info out there seems to point to the eventual release of the 16/32 chip. AMD would be foolish to play their whole card right now as they currently have the upper hand and intel doesn't have much of an answer.

Plus the 16 core steps on TR a bit. But surely it will see thelight of day (my opinion)
Click to expand...
Yes, this is true. However, such a part isn't going to be clocked at 5.1GHz or anything like that. I'd wager that its probably clocked at 4.6GHz (boost) or less. As you said, it steps on Threadripper and right now AMD doesn't even need the part in its mainstream offerings. Intel has nothing to combat a 4.6GHz 12c/24t Ryzen part if the IPC improvement is accurate.
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2009
Messages
6,789
Dan_D said:
There were rumors about Zen 2 having at least one part with 16 cores and hitting clock speeds of 5.0GHz or better. These were absolutely unfounded. I can't believe anyone fell for that in the first place.

The thing is, AMD is doing allot with Zen 2. They are increasing core counts and IPC substantially. The fact that they managed to increase clock speeds at all is actually something of a miracle while doing everything else. 12 cores and 4.6GHz boost clocks speeds with a 105 watt TDP is quite impressive. The thing is, its extremely difficult to increase clock speeds, keep the old TDP and improve IPC. Generally IPC improvements and clock speed increases don't happen together at all, much less to the massive degree the rumor suggested. That's why I never believed it.

That said, we do not know what, if any overclocking headroom these CPU's have. My guess is that they'll have next to no headroom and the best we can hope for is to level the boost clock across all the cores at once much like we do with Threadripper and Ryzen 2000 series CPU's now. We might even have to drop slightly below the boost clock to do that, but we'll see. I'm still trying to get sampled on these things.
Click to expand...
There were rumours about Zen 2 turbo hitting 5 ghz not base clock speeds. It is not that far fetched since you can lookup where the turbo are on other models (4.6 or 4.7) (XFR or PB might boost this).

If you know that the best silicon ends up in servers you can draw your own conclusions on possibility of a single 5ghz turbo core.

sparks There is a youtube channel called AdoredTV he started speculation on information he got from sources, the stuff he posted on his youtube channel was used by several other media outlets and used as facts that is how you came to believe it was going to happen. When you look at these stories always check for a source link on the webpage this shows you where it came from.
 
Last edited:
R

Randall Stephens

Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
544
Dan_D said:
I'm working with motherboard vendors to get X570 samples which aren't available yet and won't be for at least a couple weeks or more. Reviewers aren't often left with much time ahead of launches to work with the hardware.
Click to expand...
Hmmmm, why do you need a board, Dan? Working on the Hardocp review?

:rolleyes:
 
  • Like
Reactions: N4CR
like this
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,762
I think you'll see a 16C/32T chip at some point that's compatible with the X570 boards. And maybe with the Zen2+ generation you'll see that 5Ghz speed.
 
T

TheRookie

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2019
Messages
173
dvsman said:
Let me guess - is OP a WCCFtech or Adored TV fan?

I love how some of these websites just post random garbage clickbait and when reality drops and doesn't match the fiction, people are surprised.
Click to expand...
I am just surprised that Adored managed to dupe so many tech sites into publishing his fake "leaks".

For someone not closely following PC tech, the "leaks" might have seem convincing, but writers working for tech sites should have known better and it should have been obvious that the "leaks" were fake.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,762
TheRookie said:
I am just surprised that Adored managed to dupe so many tech sites into publishing his fake "leaks".

For someone not closely following PC tech, the "leaks" might have seem convincing, but writers working for tech sites should have known better and it should have been obvious that the "leaks" were fake.
Click to expand...
Well, now we can sleep well at night knowing that you and your banned alter-ego _mockingbird are here to protect us :rolleyes:.
 
T

TheRookie

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2019
Messages
173
kirbyrj said:
Well, now we can sleep well at night knowing that you and your banned alter-ego _mockingbird are here to protect us :rolleyes:.
Click to expand...
You mean mockingbird from AnandTech?

No, that's not me.

My old username was "PeterScott", if you want to check.

The moderator on AnandTech banned 10+ people for rightfully calling out AdoredTV. (basically, the holocaust of free thinkers)

Me and a few other users here are refugees.
 
Last edited:
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2009
Messages
6,789
TheRookie said:
I am just surprised that Adored managed to dupe so many tech sites into publishing his fake "leaks".

For someone not closely following PC tech, the "leaks" might have seem convincing, but writers working for tech sites should have known better and it should have been obvious that the "leaks" were fake.
Click to expand...
It is just not you that does not know what the word speculation means ;)
TheRookie said:
You mean mockingbird from AnandTech?
No, that's not me.
My old username was "PeterScott", if you want to check.
The moderator on AnandTech banned 10+ people for rightfully calling out AdoredTV. (basically, the holocaust of free thinkers)
Me and a few other users here are refugees.
Click to expand...
Well unless I am mistaken _mockingbird got banned for the same thing over here. So much for defending your past mistakes ...
 
  • Like
Reactions: otg
like this
T

TheRookie

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2019
Messages
173
Pieter3dnow said:
It is just not you that does not know what the word speculation means ;)


Well unless I am mistaken _mockingbird got banned for the same thing over here. So much for defending your past mistakes ...
Click to expand...
AdoredTV's contents should be banned from this forum for good.

All it is good for is to create conflicts among users.

There are many YouTube channels that value integrity over viewers count.
 
Last edited:
N4CR

N4CR

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,576
Pieter3dnow said:
It is just not you that does not know what the word speculation means ;)


Well unless I am mistaken _mockingbird got banned for the same thing over here. So much for defending your past mistakes ...
Click to expand...
Did he? He has juicy accurate inside info on rtg. Ffs.
 
L

lightsout

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 15, 2014
Messages
1,139
Dan_D said:
Yes, this is true. However, such a part isn't going to be clocked at 5.1GHz or anything like that. I'd wager that its probably clocked at 4.6GHz (boost) or less. As you said, it steps on Threadripper and right now AMD doesn't even need the part in its mainstream offerings. Intel has nothing to combat a 4.6GHz 12c/24t Ryzen part if the IPC improvement is accurate.
Click to expand...
For sure I don't think it will have that clock speed. But I do believe we will sit it. Agree with you though Intel currently has no answer for the 12 core so AMD would be foolish to release it now.
 
S

sparks

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
3,206
the original post was in responce to some people who were reading proposed numbers in several test listing amd with nothing more than numbers, new comparison listings, like sisoft and others.
they were trying to extrapolate the models based on the values listed in the tables.
one of the new AMD numbers listed were the values for the 3800x and another was assumed to be the 3850x (that is what they called it based on the values listed) These values are not found in the amd presentation.
So unless these companies just made up the numbers, they were given something that was either not correct or not going into production.
 
S

SvenBent

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
3,166
Dan_D said:
TGenerally IPC improvements and clock speed increases don't happen together in these days
Click to expand...
fixed that for you. us old timers rememreber when a new generation of cpu was both clock increase. ipc increase and a smaller achitecture.

we called it the MEGATICKTACKTOE strategy.... ok last part was BS but still
 
B

bobzdar

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
1,757
travm said:
Unfounded yes, but that's what they needed to actually be an upgrade from zen+. The best description of zen 2 is, it's not slower. The twelve core is pretty cool too for people who can load 24 threads, but with the node shrink I was really hoping.
5ghz seems to be the silicon stone wall. I bet zen2 will oc up there with proper cooling.
Click to expand...
Unfounded? They were showing a 16c am4 part at computex, so the details may have been off but there is definitely 16c am4 part coming. Only question is when.
 
  • Like
Reactions: otg
like this
T

travm

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
495
bobzdar said:
Unfounded? They were showing a 16c am4 part at computex, so the details may have been off but there is definitely 16c am4 part coming. Only question is when.
Click to expand...
I was referring to 5ghz, not 16c.
16c is not exciting to me. 12c is overkill for my workloads.
#clockspeedmatters

I also haven't seen any real indication of this 15% IPC increase either. The limited data I've looked at uses both the extra cores (cinebench) and higher clock speeds in their comparison.

All that said it's waiting for reviews that is painful
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
55,988
SvenBent said:
fixed that for you. us old timers remember when a new generation of cpu was both clock increase. ipc increase and a smaller architecture.

we called it the MEGATICKTACKTOE strategy.... ok last part was BS but still
Click to expand...
I was going to bring that up but didn't want to go off on a tangent about that. While there are certainly examples of massive increases in IPC and clock speeds simultaneously, I would argue this has rarely been the case from the Pentium onward.
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2009
Messages
6,789
TheRookie said:
AdoredTV's contents should be banned from this forum for good.
All it is good for is to create conflicts among users.
There are many YouTube channels that value integrity over viewers count.
Click to expand...
Any book burnings you want to promote?
Maybe you need to institutionalize some pre approved youtube channels?
You know so all of us can share your wisdom in how to view technology and which way to view it from because we might not have enough living braincells to come to our own conclusions?

Or maybe you should refrain from creating conflicts by posting anything like this or other spiteful endeavours..
sparks said:
So unless these companies just made up the numbers, they were given something that was either not correct or not going into production.
Click to expand...
It helps if you post links in such discussions I find that people can't turn it around on you and start whatever their agenda dictates ..

travm said:
All that said it's waiting for reviews that is painful
Click to expand...
No it is not ;) life will go on as usual. It won't change things that much it is just that you are feeling anticipation towards something you might want to purchase or skip, what helps is to ignore it all together even after reviews and see how well it goes for others.
I am certainly going to wait and see what is happening on the overclocking front and maybe just skip Zen 2 all together for the simple reason that it might not work that well for me on my X370 and X570 should be expensive and a total waste of money if next year we get DDR5 which makes the decision a lot easier.
 
S

sparks

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
3,206
where did this crap come from...the 3850 was bs and now the 3950 again junk.
Read the experts above.
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 29, 2009
Messages
6,789
sparks said:
where did this crap come from...the 3850 was bs and now the 3950 again junk.
Read the experts above.
Click to expand...
You can see the people who replied and who liked just keep track of those.
But the whole reason for X570 was 16 core cpu. If you followed Buildzoids channel on youtube you would know that they did some overhauling on motherboards to accommodate a beefier then 12 core cpu.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top