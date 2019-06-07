what happened to the 3850X

They say a lot of things, then they don't.From what I read it was a 3800 at 5.1ghz and sounded like the ultimate amd.
Now they don't even mention it.
Unfounded yes, but that's what they needed to actually be an upgrade from zen+. The best description of zen 2 is, it's not slower. The twelve core is pretty cool too for people who can load 24 threads, but with the node shrink I was really hoping.
That's not true. It's an upgrade if the IPC improvement claims are true. A 15% upgrade and boost clocks up to 4.6GHz would put Zen 2 in a pretty good spot. Especially with 8c/16t and 12c/12t parts on the high end. Node shrinks aren't magic. As I said, when your improving processors, you can generally go for higher clocks, or higher IPC, but generally not both. AMD did manage both from what we've seen thus far. AMD managed to not only improve IPC by 15% (which is huge) but increase boost clocks fairly significantly. They did this while keeping a 105w TDP and increasing core counts. All that's damn near too good to be true as it is. Wanting 5.0GHz and all that just isn't realistic.
5ghz seems to be the silicon stone wall. I bet zen2 will oc up there with proper cooling.
The embargo date is 7/7/19. Its unlikely you will see anything before then. AMD tends to sample chips only a week or two out from the embargo date. Reviewers don't have their hands on them yet. I'm working with motherboard vendors to get X570 samples which aren't available yet and won't be for at least a couple weeks or more. Reviewers aren't often left with much time ahead of launches to work with the hardware.
well can't wait for reviews, anyone got any idea when we can expect some?
I just hope it goes smoother than the X370 launch.
The thing is, AMD is doing allot with Zen 2. They are increasing core counts and IPC substantially. The fact that they managed to increase clock speeds at all is actually something of a miracle while doing everything else. 12 cores and 4.6GHz boost clocks speeds with a 105 watt TDP is quite impressive. The thing is, its extremely difficult to increase clock speeds, keep the old TDP and improve IPC. Generally IPC improvements and clock speed increases don't happen together at all, much less to the massive degree the rumor suggested. That's why I never believed it.
That said, we do not know what, if any overclocking headroom these CPU's have. My guess is that they'll have next to no headroom and the best we can hope for is to level the boost clock across all the cores at once much like we do with Threadripper and Ryzen 2000 series CPU's now. We might even have to drop slightly below the boost clock to do that, but we'll see. I'm still trying to get sampled on these things.
Exactly. Its a sensational headline which generates clicks and traffic. The fact is, CPU's do not typically improve that much from generation to generation. At least, not these days. Anyone who thinks otherwise doesn't have a solid grasp of how chip development works. Back when there was a focus on the desktop with performance being the goal and TDP not making much of a difference, things were different. Back in the Pentium days we saw rapid clock speed increases but we weren't anywhere near the limits of what we could do with silicon and the modern PC as we knew it, was practically in its infancy. In the early days of a technology, more rapid improvement is to be expected. Once you reach a certain level of advancement, the improvements come at a much slower pace. These days we are at a clock speed wall and are struggling to make the transistors smaller. The focus is on efficiency and performance per watt.
I love how some of these websites just post random garbage clickbait and when reality drops and doesn't match the fiction, people are surprised.
Plus the 16 core steps on TR a bit. But surely it will see thelight of day (my opinion)
There were rumours about Zen 2 turbo hitting 5 ghz not base clock speeds. It is not that far fetched since you can lookup where the turbo are on other models (4.6 or 4.7) (XFR or PB might boost this).
Hmmmm, why do you need a board, Dan? Working on the Hardocp review?
I am just surprised that Adored managed to dupe so many tech sites into publishing his fake "leaks".
I love how some of these websites just post random garbage clickbait and when reality drops and doesn't match the fiction, people are surprised.
fixed that for you. us old timers remember when a new generation of cpu was both clock increase. ipc increase and a smaller architecture.
Unfounded? They were showing a 16c am4 part at computex, so the details may have been off but there is definitely 16c am4 part coming. Only question is when.
5ghz seems to be the silicon stone wall. I bet zen2 will oc up there with proper cooling.
I was going to bring that up but didn't want to go off on a tangent about that. While there are certainly examples of massive increases in IPC and clock speeds simultaneously, I would argue this has rarely been the case from the Pentium onward.
we called it the MEGATICKTACKTOE strategy.... ok last part was BS but still
It helps if you post links in such discussions I find that people can't turn it around on you and start whatever their agenda dictates ..
No it is not life will go on as usual. It won't change things that much it is just that you are feeling anticipation towards something you might want to purchase or skip, what helps is to ignore it all together even after reviews and see how well it goes for others.
