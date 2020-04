Yeah I remember just paying a premium for the PC Power & Cooling psu's because of their great quality built units and outstanding CS/RMA services. For some reason they merged with OCZ, then bought out and everything after that went downhill fast. OCZ made some decent power supplies and pretty good ram, but once they got a hold of PC P&C, me thinks their engineers must've been smoking crack or something stronger and the quality of their units started to suffer along with QC. Sales plummeted and that was the beginning of the end. A shame too. I think I still have one of their copper colored units in my closet somewhere.