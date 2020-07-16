What happened to my account?!

adrock2003
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 16, 2020
- Messages
- 6
I've been a member of Hardforums since 2003. I come to log in looking to do some more business and my account no longer exists. While I understand that you may clean out inactive accounts from time to time, is there any way to restore my account to its previous standing?! This is ridiculous! I would like to be able to post in FS/FT again.
For reference, my Heatware account is: https://www.heatware.com/u/11338/to
You can clearly see I was a positive, contributing member to the FS/FT community when I was active. Please help.
