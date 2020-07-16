What happened to my account?!

A

adrock2003

Jul 16, 2020
I've been a member of Hardforums since 2003. I come to log in looking to do some more business and my account no longer exists. While I understand that you may clean out inactive accounts from time to time, is there any way to restore my account to its previous standing?! This is ridiculous! I would like to be able to post in FS/FT again.

For reference, my Heatware account is: https://www.heatware.com/u/11338/to

You can clearly see I was a positive, contributing member to the FS/FT community when I was active. Please help.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

May 18, 1997
We don't "clean out" acounts since around 2001 IIRC. I would suggest you have forgotten the user name you used previously.
 
No, wait! I just checked and it's not what I thought it was. Adrock2003 has always been my account name. Just look at my Heatware link and you can see that I've done a LOT of FS/FT business here and now it's all gone.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

May 18, 1997
Understood. There is no account here by that user name, as is referenced by you being able to register it.
 
Well...maybe not LOTS, but I did have a few purchases and sales through here. :( I guess most of my buy/sell was through Anandtech.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

May 18, 1997
Worth mentioning is that you can change the user name on Heatware accounts at any time so we do not use Heatware as any kind of proof on the account name.
 
FrgMstr

Worth mentioning also in terms of FSFT.

The FSFT forum has its own set of specific rules and has a required 100 post minimum to participate. FSFT is for contributing members of HardForum.

PMs have also been TURNED OFF for new members to prevent scamming of our community members.

WARNING: Do not spam the forums to reach the required minimum, your posts will be deleted or your account banned outright.
 
