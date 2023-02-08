What happened to Graphics Card box art babes?

ZodaEX

Back in the 90's to early 2010's, the box art for gaming graphics cards were usually adorned with GCI renders of beautiful fantasy or sci-fi babes. If you were exceptionally lucky you'd get a poster of her too for the bedroom.
Why have Nvidia and AMD all but stopped this practice? Why have they cancelled my poor gaming babes and instead changed to super boring box art? There was a time that I'd always keep my graphics card boxes for home decor but I don't even bother to now these days, I don't even see a point anymore. Hopefully Intel will step it up and bring back these beauties soon.
 
auntjemima

Its cost cutting because they can't afford to sell $800 GPUs at $2500 AND do box art...
 
LukeTbk

For a lot of cards the design became way more professional looking (and easier on the mind to get tax reimbursed) by more professional companies, at those price points you if the packaging and card to look more fancy and can afford to, cards became piece of art that do not need a jpeg on them

Also the average age of the buyers probably moved a lot, new GPU buyers shifted from teenagers in the 90s earlys 00s to people that were teens in the 90s early 00s
 
pippenainteasy

In general you see less and less of that in advertising so I'm sure it's a culture shift as well overall when it comes to ads.
 
