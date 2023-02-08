What happened to Graphics Card box art babes?

Back in the 90's to early 2010's, the box art for gaming graphics cards were usually adorned with GCI renders of beautiful fantasy or sci-fi babes. If you were exceptionally lucky you'd get a poster of her too for the bedroom.

Why have Nvidia and AMD all but stopped this practice? Why have they cancelled my poor gaming babes and instead changed to super boring box art? There was a time that I'd always keep my graphics card boxes for home decor but I don't even bother to now these days, I don't even see a point anymore. Hopefully Intel will step it up and bring back these beauties soon.