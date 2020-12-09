What happened to AMD's 'Big Supply'?

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 513
Best Buy only lists 3 cards. GPUs: Graphics Cards & External GPUs - Best Buy They don't really represent all of the AIBs.
Newegg lists a nice compliment: Radeon RX 6800 XT Desktop Graphics Cards | Newegg.com
Question is: what happened to the 'shipping cards to AIBs' thing they told us?
If everything is going to Newegg - they don't seem to be customer focused (ahem serving bots). Whereas BB offers a 2-step process that actually allows people who want to use (not resell) the cards a chance to buy.
Would be nice to see something available to the consumer, as opposed to the reseller or miner.
(Yeah, I'm only looking at 3080 / 6800xt b/c I want to game at 4k)
