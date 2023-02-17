What graphical settings do you lower or disable for better performance?

I would just start with the global Medium setting and turn up some settings from there if you have the headroom for it.



If you're seeing sporadic hangs and freezes, you're likely VRAM limited and need to turn down textures with only 6GBs of VRAM on newer titles, esp. if running at 1440p or so.



After that, big impacts come from AA type and quality, lighting/shadow settings, reflection quality, LOD settings (if applicable - this can have a big impact), NPC/object density, etc.



But the quality levels can vary considerably in performance and IQ between different games. It seems many newer games have a negligible impact on both performance and IQ on their high-max settings, and some even between their medium-max settings for some effects.



So you just kinda have to put a FPS counter in the corner and play with settings for a bit to dial it in on each game. Personally, I've been getting more impatient messing and tweaking game settings as I've gotten older, even on flagship cards, and have relinquished most of my gaming to consoles now for a much simpler experience. Esp. with many newer games having shader compilation stutters on PC that doesn't affect consoles for the most part.