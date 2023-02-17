What graphical settings do you lower or disable for better performance?

O

oc-co

oc-co
Joined
Sep 6, 2017
Messages
5
So my GPU (GTX 980 Ti) is starting to show it's age. There's no more time of being able to bump all video settings to max. and roll 60+ FPS with it.

Nowadays, on most modern games, I have to lower my video settings to a certain degree to maintain a steady 60 FPS gameplay, so I'm looking for some advice on which settings are the most demanding.

When opening a game, and going into it's settings menu, what video settings do you guys lower (or disable) in order to gain more FPS, and in what order?

What are in your opinion settings that have the most impact on FPS while barely giving any graphical difference?
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
3,782
It usually varies some based on the game. AA and shadows are typically two that can be tweaked to gain better FPS. Digital Foundry does a good job showing various graphics settings and their impact on performance.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,637
I would just start with the global Medium setting and turn up some settings from there if you have the headroom for it.

If you're seeing sporadic hangs and freezes, you're likely VRAM limited and need to turn down textures with only 6GBs of VRAM on newer titles, esp. if running at 1440p or so.

After that, big impacts come from AA type and quality, lighting/shadow settings, reflection quality, LOD settings (if applicable - this can have a big impact), NPC/object density, etc.

But the quality levels can vary considerably in performance and IQ between different games. It seems many newer games have a negligible impact on both performance and IQ on their high-max settings, and some even between their medium-max settings for some effects.

So you just kinda have to put a FPS counter in the corner and play with settings for a bit to dial it in on each game. Personally, I've been getting more impatient messing and tweaking game settings as I've gotten older, even on flagship cards, and have relinquished most of my gaming to consoles now for a much simpler experience. Esp. with many newer games having shader compilation stutters on PC that doesn't affect consoles for the most part.
 
