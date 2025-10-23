  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What games can you never get tired of playing!?

StevenJamesBorchard

StevenJamesBorchard

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 22, 2025
Messages
101
The last three - four Games I installed and consistently go back to replaying, even restarting offline single player campaigns.

I am sure you can probably guess from my other opinions and threads..

Wolfenstein 2009

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfenstein_(2009_video_game)

In my mind the there were only 3 Wolfenstein games, 2009 being the last and then it died to money grabs and other standard market shenanigans.

1992: Original
2001: Return to Castle Wolfenstein ( would also replay digitally remastered ones)
2009: for being non sandbox: Great.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YeLlUSfMdA

I actually don't know where you can find this. Doesn't seem to be on STEAM. maybe you can find physical copies on ebay or other game websites.

I do NOT recommend any digital download that I can easily search find.

Supreme Commander Forged Alliances

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supreme_Commander:_Forged_Alliance


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUomCPXKhBs

just as one example as I never played the single player mode; just skirmish simulations.

Really thought and most people what Star Craft 2 was going to be like, BOI were we disappointed..

The physics and map control for the year are unmatched. I think it's on STEAM NOW.

Descent 3

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Descent_3


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNElEgLOpu0

Even though it came out in 1998 still better than most games and for it's year amazing graphics and physics.

Can we get a remake with even the Unreal tournament 4 engine? Jeez..
 
