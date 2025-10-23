What games can you never get tired of playing!?

The last three - four Games I installed and consistently go back to replaying, even restarting offline single player campaigns.I am sure you can probably guess from my other opinions and threads..Wolfenstein 2009In my mind the there were only 3 Wolfenstein games, 2009 being the last and then it died to money grabs and other standard market shenanigans.1992: Original2001: Return to Castle Wolfenstein ( would also replay digitally remastered ones)2009: for being non sandbox: Great.I actually don't know where you can find this. Doesn't seem to be on STEAM. maybe you can find physical copies on ebay or other game websites.I do NOT recommend any digital download that I can easily search find.Supreme Commander Forged Alliancesjust as one example as I never played the single player mode; just skirmish simulations.Really thought and most people what Star Craft 2 was going to be like, BOI were we disappointed..The physics and map control for the year are unmatched. I think it's on STEAM NOW.Descent 3Even though it came out in 1998 still better than most games and for it's year amazing graphics and physics.Can we get a remake with even the Unreal tournament 4 engine? Jeez..