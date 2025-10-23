What games can you never get tired of playing!?

StevenJamesBorchard
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2025
- Messages
- 101
The last three - four Games I installed and consistently go back to replaying, even restarting offline single player campaigns.
I am sure you can probably guess from my other opinions and threads..
Wolfenstein 2009
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfenstein_(2009_video_game)
In my mind the there were only 3 Wolfenstein games, 2009 being the last and then it died to money grabs and other standard market shenanigans.
1992: Original
2001: Return to Castle Wolfenstein ( would also replay digitally remastered ones)
2009: for being non sandbox: Great.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YeLlUSfMdA
I actually don't know where you can find this. Doesn't seem to be on STEAM. maybe you can find physical copies on ebay or other game websites.
I do NOT recommend any digital download that I can easily search find.
Supreme Commander Forged Alliances
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supreme_Commander:_Forged_Alliance
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUomCPXKhBs
just as one example as I never played the single player mode; just skirmish simulations.
Really thought and most people what Star Craft 2 was going to be like, BOI were we disappointed..
The physics and map control for the year are unmatched. I think it's on STEAM NOW.
Descent 3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Descent_3
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNElEgLOpu0
Even though it came out in 1998 still better than most games and for it's year amazing graphics and physics.
Can we get a remake with even the Unreal tournament 4 engine? Jeez..
I am sure you can probably guess from my other opinions and threads..
Wolfenstein 2009
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfenstein_(2009_video_game)
In my mind the there were only 3 Wolfenstein games, 2009 being the last and then it died to money grabs and other standard market shenanigans.
1992: Original
2001: Return to Castle Wolfenstein ( would also replay digitally remastered ones)
2009: for being non sandbox: Great.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YeLlUSfMdA
I actually don't know where you can find this. Doesn't seem to be on STEAM. maybe you can find physical copies on ebay or other game websites.
I do NOT recommend any digital download that I can easily search find.
Supreme Commander Forged Alliances
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supreme_Commander:_Forged_Alliance
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUomCPXKhBs
just as one example as I never played the single player mode; just skirmish simulations.
Really thought and most people what Star Craft 2 was going to be like, BOI were we disappointed..
The physics and map control for the year are unmatched. I think it's on STEAM NOW.
Descent 3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Descent_3
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNElEgLOpu0
Even though it came out in 1998 still better than most games and for it's year amazing graphics and physics.
Can we get a remake with even the Unreal tournament 4 engine? Jeez..