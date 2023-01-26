What game made you a PC Gamer?

NeghVar

NeghVar

What PC game defined you as a PC gamer? I do not mean what was your first PC game, but with what PC game did you consider yourself a PC Gamer?

For me, King's Quest V
 
buttons

buttons

Leisure suit larry! j/k. star control 2? masters of magic, masters of orion? consoles didnt really have games like this. First time i played doom though, just floored me.

Oh yeah, we played a lot of kings quest, space quest, police quest. Anything by Sierra.
 
T

TMCM

buttons said:
Leisure suit larry! j/k. star control 2? masters of magic, masters of orion? consoles didnt really have games like this. First time i played doom though, just floored me.

Oh yeah, we played a lot of kings quest, space quest, police quest. Anything by Sierra.
You pumped about the new Ur-Quan Master's sequel that is in development?

For me, It's a toss up if it was Star Control 2, The Secret of Monkey Island, or Doom.
 
