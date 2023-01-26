What game made you a PC Gamer?

NeghVar
What PC game defined you as a PC gamer? I do not mean what was your first PC game, but with what PC game did you consider yourself a PC Gamer?
For me, King's Quest V
You pumped about the new Ur-Quan Master's sequel that is in development?Leisure suit larry! j/k. star control 2? masters of magic, masters of orion? consoles didnt really have games like this. First time i played doom though, just floored me.
Oh yeah, we played a lot of kings quest, space quest, police quest. Anything by Sierra.