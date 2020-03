I played easily well beyond 2000 hours in UT99, UT2004 and Quake 3. I wouldn't be surprised if I didn't have at least 4000 hours or more in UT99. That's probably the FPS game I have had the most time on. I didn't play UT2003 nearly as much though. I put several hundred hours into Diablo 2 and I've got thousands of hours tied up in the Mass Effect series. Not just in the game itself but making mods for ME3. Call of Duty 4 was another one I played the shit out of. Probably another 1500 hours in that. I have a fair bit tied up in Star Wars the Old Republic. It's probably the only thing I play with any regularity that isn't a shooter. I have no real information on how many hours I have in it but I'd say it's probably close to 3,000 hours since launch. I'm actually scared to do a /played on all the characters and total the time up.