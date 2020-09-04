What exactly is happening here (water trying to flow up unused inlet tube and out top of res)?

L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
29,795
IMG_9365.jpg


Was playing some hardcore doom eternal. The like to the left is the actual inlet from the radiator below, the line in the middle bottom is the drain line (loops around back). Up top is the fill and an optional inlet (with straw that goes down into the res) - and water has started to fill that. At one point, it filled enough to actually push out around the plug and leaked into the top hat of the res (Corsair XD7). Do I have the wrong kind of plug up there? Too little water letting that air expand and push it up the tube? Tried opening the fill (as you can see) and that didn't change it. Letting the system cool a bit before I touch it.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,447
Pressure from expansion due to heat is compressing the air in that tube as the water expands into the space.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top