What does this error mean? (Ryzen 7800X3D on a B650 Aorus Elite AX)

Hello All,

I put this system together this morning, and when I turned it on, I could not get any video signal, and it would not go into POST (hear any beeps). Tried at least five or 6 times, so I decided to re-seat the CPU (which was *correctly* seated to begin with), and turned the system back on again. After a 10 seconds delay, I finally heard the POST beep, and was presented with this message. I typed "Y" to bypass it, and the system seem be working fine.





Here my system specs (ignore my signature, as I am about to update it soon):

CPU: Ryzen 7800X3D

RAM: 32GB DDR5-6000

GPU: RTX 4060Ti

PSU: SEASONIC 850W Prime Titanium PSU (remains the same)

SOUND: CREATIVE Sound Blaster ZxR Sound Card (remains the same)

HDD: Gen 4 1TB SAMSUNG Evo 970



I am just curious as to why I got this message, and what does this mean? I hope my CPU and MoBo are OK?