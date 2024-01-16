What does this do exactly? Unifi airMax Lite AP 5AC

Yeah I know its point to point.. I use 60 ghz ptps on my land.But what I dont understand is what this product does in the attached photo?I am looking to power one with solar on the far end of my land. I have a ptp from my home to my workshop 300 yards away and I want to ptp the workshop to a remote location about 500 yards away on the other end of my property.If I am reading this right and Ubiquiti as usual is ambiguous. Can this device act as a point to point link and at the very same time also present itself as a WAP? If so that would be amazing but I have no idea. I can call Ubnt sometime this week and ask directly but maybe someone here has used one.OR are they saying its an AP for point to point links and not wifi? If so then I get it. I just thought about that while typing. Its a WISP AP not a wifi AP is that correct?