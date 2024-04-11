What does "Game clock" mean in the specs?

I'm looking at video cards on Newegg at the moment. I see a graphics card that has 3 distinct clockspeeds listed for it under it's product specifications. It has a "core clock", a "game clock" and a "boost clock".
Logically i'd assume that the "boost clock" is the same thing as a turbo clockspeed right? In that case, what is the "core clock" represent? Is "core clock" the same thing as a base clockspeed? The other one, I really have no idea what it indicates - the "game clock".
Would someone mind explaining to me what the difference is between these three different clocks?
