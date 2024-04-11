What does "Game clock" mean in the specs?

Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,894
I'm looking at video cards on Newegg at the moment. I see a graphics card that has 3 distinct clockspeeds listed for it under it's product specifications. It has a "core clock", a "game clock" and a "boost clock".

Logically i'd assume that the "boost clock" is the same thing as a turbo clockspeed right? In that case, what is the "core clock" represent? Is "core clock" the same thing as a base clockspeed? The other one, I really have no idea what it indicates - the "game clock".
Would someone mind explaining to me what the difference is between these three different clocks?
 
That is the clock rate you should see under general gaming usage in stock configuration.
 
Core clock is the base speed of the chip. Boost Clock is the Nivida branding, and it references the general gaming speed you should see, usually quite a bit higher than the core clock. Game clock is AMD's version. Both technologies do the same thing, increasing performance within the thermal specifications up to a certain limit. Why Newegg lists all 3 on one card sounds like an error.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top