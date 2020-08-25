What do you want to see in games?

UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
684
Aye, well obviously great graphic.😍💚❤ And sound.

What taco really would like to see is some fascinating AI brains.🤖🤖Seems like many games, npc's are too bloody stupid. Why!? 🤔

If anyone played alien isolation, that creature was giving taco collywobbles😬☠very scary. We need more smart AI me thinks. Last of us2 seems decent too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top