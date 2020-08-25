What do you want to see in games?

UltraTaco
Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
- Messages
- 684
Aye, well obviously great graphic. And sound.
What taco really would like to see is some fascinating AI brains.Seems like many games, npc's are too bloody stupid. Why!?
If anyone played alien isolation, that creature was giving taco collywobblesvery scary. We need more smart AI me thinks. Last of us2 seems decent too.
