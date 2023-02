IceDigger said: I know there are a lot of people on here that manage a crap ton of computers either in a corporate setting or other business setting.



What do you use to manage all your clients computers with?



Peanut butter?

LAN Sweeper? Or something like it, always seemed to work pretty well even at the enterprise level with multiple subnets.However, I am no longer in that shit show (there are likely better utilities). I'm just a contractor performing help desk and some on site support for a mega corp. Probably the easiest job I have ever had and I am not complaining one damn bit.