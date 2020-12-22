What do you think the 3000 and 6000 series prices will be by June 2021 and will early adopters be crying?

narsbars said: The prices of cards are so far out of line and the effort to get one unless you are renting a room in a Best Buy or Micro Center is so hard do you expect to see a large drop by June 2021? Click to expand...

peppergomez said: Don't prices only fall when there's a newer generation of cards that replace them as the best GPU to buy? Click to expand...

I am not sure what by the premise that the price are so far out of line (MSRP wise) are they not better than the previous generation Turin pricing ?If recent launch become the norm, it will take a while for a newer generation launch to have lower price on the previous one, if that ever happen to start with, maybe the new one are not buyable, the last generation is somewhat rare as well and priced equal if not higher than in the past until they are all replaced by the new one without really a time when you can buy an older generation card at a very low price instead of the new lower end model.