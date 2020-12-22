What do you think the 3000 and 6000 series prices will be by June 2021 and will early adopters be crying?

narsbars

The prices of cards are so far out of line and the effort to get one unless you are renting a room in a Best Buy or Micro Center is so hard do you expect to see a large drop by June 2021?
 
peppergomez

Don't prices only fall when there's a newer generation of cards that replace them as the best GPU to buy?
 
noko

With yet another unpaid for Stimulus bill, out of thin air accounting by Feds -> I expect the dollar value to go even further down compared to other currencies. So for stuff made overseas, prices will go up. Possibly Nvidia 2020 line up will be replaced except for something like the 3090 which has already a very high mark up.
 
LukeTbk

narsbars said:
The prices of cards are so far out of line and the effort to get one unless you are renting a room in a Best Buy or Micro Center is so hard do you expect to see a large drop by June 2021?
I am not sure what by the premise that the price are so far out of line (MSRP wise) are they not better than the previous generation Turin pricing ?

peppergomez said:
Don't prices only fall when there's a newer generation of cards that replace them as the best GPU to buy?
If recent launch become the norm, it will take a while for a newer generation launch to have lower price on the previous one, if that ever happen to start with, maybe the new one are not buyable, the last generation is somewhat rare as well and priced equal if not higher than in the past until they are all replaced by the new one without really a time when you can buy an older generation card at a very low price instead of the new lower end model.
 
peppergomez

Hmm so if I follow, it'll be a crap time to buy a card (in terms of price per value) for, well, for the foreseeable future?
 
