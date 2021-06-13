What do you think of this ebay prebuilt ryzen setup.

deathhorse

Hello Hard Guys

I was looking at this earlier this week its in my watch list on eBay. But i wanna hear your crude thoughts of this prebuild. I am sure the mobo an power supply are bottom of the barrel but looking at prices of per components it doesn't sound too terrible.


Link https://www.ebay.com/itm/124457841492

1623611550587.png
 
jmilcher

I suppose not bad for the components. I’m sure it has a proprietary power supply and motherboard tho, if that matters.
 
