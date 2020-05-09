What do you like to play with the most?

Gentlemen,

What do you like to play around with the most? CPU, GPU, RAM, or VIDEO CARD? What gives you the most satisfaction when overclocking/tweaking?



Taco I guess prefers ram. Always keeps you on the edge. Feels like I'm tackling Cuban conflict. One screw up and it will be a costly mistake. In fact, that's what taco did one time. Decided to tweak a couple secondary timings, by looking at defaults loaded and dropping most of them by one or two notches. Ended up total borke of vista. Nucular option, total reinstall. That was intense.