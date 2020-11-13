What do you guys think about the WD 8TB Easystore HDD?

HI there,
I would like your opinions on the WD 8TB HDD Easystore....Is it really fast? I was wondering what the speed of the drive was? In the enclosure, is it red or white now? Also I have a question, Do I have to use their backup software or can I use Macrium Reflect? Any help is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance. I know I'm asking stupid questions. Sorry.
