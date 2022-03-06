What do you do with your old routers? Recycle or re-use?

philb2 said: Sounds good, but I'm curious. These additional access points, are they repeaters that cut bandwidth in half?



What is a "non-overlapping" 2.4 band?

Well, in my case I have Ethernet throughout my house, so they all function as access points (WiFi only, router functionality disabled), connected to ethernet. A repeater is not connected to a wired network at all, which is why the speed is reduced as it's having to use it's wireless radios to do two things at once. I would strongly recommend a wired backbone over using repeaters if at all possible. You could even use Powerline Networking or MoCA (TV Cable networking) as the wired backbone if needed.2.4Ghz has 11 channels, 1 through 11. However, the nature of the WiFi signal is such that frequencies next to each other still overlap to some degree. Having one use channel 1, and another using channel 3 would still overlap and conflict with each other as the frequencies are simply too close to each other. Similar to how FM radio stations have to be spaced reasonably far apart. You can't have a FM radio station on 107.7 and 107.9 at the same time. The three non-overlapping channels for 2.4 are channels 1, 6, and 11, and those are the only channels you should ever use in practice.5Ghz has much more bandwidth available and more non-overlapping channels, but 5Ghz also has poor penetration through walls compared to 2.4Ghz.