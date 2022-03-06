What do you do with your old routers? Recycle or re-use?

I have some old Netgear and one D-Link Wi-Fi routers. Some of them don't support the latest Wi-Fi standards, and the security is lousy for bridge mode in all the Netgear routers.

What do all you guys do with your older routers?
 
Generally I put DD-WRT on mine.

It's not really a big deal that they don't support the newest standards. I'm assuming that they support at least 802.11n (WiFi 4) right? One thing most people don't understand is that 802.11ac (WiFi 5) was 5Ghz only. That meant that any 802.11ac (WiFi 5) "Dual Band" router was actually using 802.11n (WiFi 4) on the 2.4Ghz band. It wasn't until 802.11ax (WiFi 6) that the 2.4Ghz WiFi standard was finally updated. Many devices, including ISP-supplied WiFi modem/router combo devices still only use WiFi 5 (meaning WiFi 4 on the 2.4Ghz band). So really, 802.11n (WiFi 4) is still much more mainstream than most people realize.

You will want at least 3 WiFi access points in your house, one for each non-overlapping 2.4Ghz band. 802.11n (WiFi 4) devices are fine for this.
 
GotNoRice said:
Sounds good, but I'm curious. These additional access points, are they repeaters that cut bandwidth in half?

What is a "non-overlapping" 2.4 band?
 
GotNoRice said:
I appreciate this reply. Generally I hate to get rid of old electronics, as long as they work.

I still have some 320 GB and 1 and 2 TB drives that I use for backup. I'm afraid that I'm going to get rid of these drives soon enough. These days, you can buy a Western Digital 12-14-16 TB Easystore drive for $200+, especially on Black Friday sales. A lot cheaper than buying a NAS just to use those old drives.
 
philb2 said:
Sounds good, but I'm curious. These additional access points, are they repeaters that cut bandwidth in half?

What is a "non-overlapping" 2.4 band?
Well, in my case I have Ethernet throughout my house, so they all function as access points (WiFi only, router functionality disabled), connected to ethernet. A repeater is not connected to a wired network at all, which is why the speed is reduced as it's having to use it's wireless radios to do two things at once. I would strongly recommend a wired backbone over using repeaters if at all possible. You could even use Powerline Networking or MoCA (TV Cable networking) as the wired backbone if needed.

2.4Ghz has 11 channels, 1 through 11. However, the nature of the WiFi signal is such that frequencies next to each other still overlap to some degree. Having one use channel 1, and another using channel 3 would still overlap and conflict with each other as the frequencies are simply too close to each other. Similar to how FM radio stations have to be spaced reasonably far apart. You can't have a FM radio station on 107.7 and 107.9 at the same time. The three non-overlapping channels for 2.4 are channels 1, 6, and 11, and those are the only channels you should ever use in practice.

5Ghz has much more bandwidth available and more non-overlapping channels, but 5Ghz also has poor penetration through walls compared to 2.4Ghz.
 
