What do you do with your old routers? Recycle or re-use?

Sounds good, but I'm curious. These additional access points, are they repeaters that cut bandwidth in half?Generally I put DD-WRT on mine.
It's not really a big deal that they don't support the newest standards. I'm assuming that they support at least 802.11n (WiFi 4) right? One thing most people don't understand is that 802.11ac (WiFi 5) was 5Ghz only. That meant that any 802.11ac (WiFi 5) "Dual Band" router was actually using 802.11n (WiFi 4) on the 2.4Ghz band. It wasn't until 802.11ax (WiFi 6) that the 2.4Ghz WiFi standard was finally updated. Many devices, including ISP-supplied WiFi modem/router combo devices still only use WiFi 5 (meaning WiFi 4 on the 2.4Ghz band). So really, 802.11n (WiFi 4) is still much more mainstream than most people realize.
You will want at least 3 WiFi access points in your house, one for each non-overlapping 2.4Ghz band. 802.11n (WiFi 4) devices are fine for this.
I appreciate this reply. Generally I hate to get rid of old electronics, as long as they work.Generally I put DD-WRT on mine.
It's not really a big deal that they don't support the newest standards. I'm assuming that they support at least 802.11n (WiFi 4) right? One thing most people don't understand is that 802.11ac (WiFi 5) was 5Ghz only. That meant that any 802.11ac (WiFi 5) "Dual Band" router was actually using 802.11n (WiFi 4) on the 2.4Ghz band. It wasn't until 802.11ax (WiFi 6) that the 2.4Ghz WiFi standard was finally updated. Many devices, including ISP-supplied WiFi modem/router combo devices still only use WiFi 5 (meaning WiFi 4 on the 2.4Ghz band). So really, 802.11n (WiFi 4) is still much more mainstream than most people realize.
You will want at least 3 WiFi access points in your house, one for each non-overlapping 2.4Ghz band. 802.11n (WiFi 4) devices are fine for this.
Sounds good, but I'm curious. These additional access points, are they repeaters that cut bandwidth in half?
What is a "non-overlapping" 2.4 band?