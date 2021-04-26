What do people think of the Nvidia RTX Titan?

Hi all,



I am not looking for a debate on the a 3090 vs an RTX titan. I am looking for peoples honest opinion on the RTX Titan. Anyone who has experience with it, how it performs in general settings such as encoding, editing and gaming. I have a guy who I do work for looking to get rid of his because he is retiring from graphic design and asked if I wanted to purchase it from him for a very good price.



Thank you.