What do people think of the Nvidia RTX Titan?

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
2,786
Hi all,

I am not looking for a debate on the a 3090 vs an RTX titan. I am looking for peoples honest opinion on the RTX Titan. Anyone who has experience with it, how it performs in general settings such as encoding, editing and gaming. I have a guy who I do work for looking to get rid of his because he is retiring from graphic design and asked if I wanted to purchase it from him for a very good price.

Thank you.
 
M

Martin the Kiteboy

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
66
I have no idea how you assess “very good price” these days. Tell us the price.

Otherwise, the RTX Titan is basically a 2080TI for those use cases. It will perform like a 2080TI.

What will it replace for you?
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,166
The 3090 is the better card hands down. It is the current generation's Titan class card
 
T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
2,786
$1350 is the price he is asking. I think I’m going to jump on it. I just wanted peoples opinions on the card. I am keeping my 6900xt in my main rig. The card would actually replace my 2080ti which I would turn around and sell.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,984
The RTX 3090's are a huge upgrade over the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX Titan's.
 
T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
2,786
And also with the inflated prices going for used cards, this Titan RTX would be a steal IMHO.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,984
The Cobra said:
Yup, but getting one of those is next to impossible.
Join one of the Discord servers with the stock alerts. Or, try your hand at the Newegg Shuffle. I know people that have gotten these cards. The RTX 3090 is actually the easiest of the high end cards to acquire.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,166
The Cobra said:
And also with the inflated prices going for used cards, this Titan RTX would be a steal IMHO.
It cute seeing the RTX titan going for over $3500+ on ebay. I seen some for 5k. Some are reasonably priced at low mod $2000s but you might as well get a 3090 by then.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,984
vegeta535 said:
It cute seeing the RTX titan going for over $3500+ on ebay. I seen some for 5k. Some are reasonably priced at low mod $2000s but you might as well get a 3090 by then.
If the RTX Titan is over a grand, you should opt for an RTX 3090.
 
