What do mobo makers do when they get mobo RMAs with seriously bent or broken CPU pins?

If they get motherboards with broken pins they refuse the RMA claim and send the board back to the customer stating it wasn't repaired. While difficult to prove, there are a lot of anecdotes from people who have sent in boards that were perfectly fine only to be sent back unrepaired with broken or bent pins. The implication being that the manufacturer damaged the board and used the bent pins as an excuse not to repair or replace the product.



That said, it is certainly possible to de-solder a CPU socket and replace it. However, it just isn't typically worth the time as this is a manual process. One thing many people don't understand is that all the larger components on motherboards such as PCIe slots and probably the CPU sockets are installed by hand in the first place. The only things that aren't are surface mount components and anything with a ball grid array like the chipset/PCH.