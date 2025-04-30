  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
What do mobo makers do when they get mobo RMAs with seriously bent or broken CPU pins?

Delicieuxz

May 11, 2016
1,965
I've wondered how they salvage motherboards with serious pin issues on them. I think they manually fix them in some issues, and then give the motherboards as replacements in some cases. But what about when the pin situation is a disaster?

It doesn't seem economically logical to me that they'd design the whole board so that they need to trash it if the super-vulnerable CPU socket is too messed up.

Will they de-solder a badly messed-up CPU socket and install a new one?

I've thought it'd be convenient if motherboard CPU sockets would be, well, sockets, that can be easily popped off and replaced with another.
 
If they get motherboards with broken pins they refuse the RMA claim and send the board back to the customer stating it wasn't repaired. While difficult to prove, there are a lot of anecdotes from people who have sent in boards that were perfectly fine only to be sent back unrepaired with broken or bent pins. The implication being that the manufacturer damaged the board and used the bent pins as an excuse not to repair or replace the product.

That said, it is certainly possible to de-solder a CPU socket and replace it. However, it just isn't typically worth the time as this is a manual process. One thing many people don't understand is that all the larger components on motherboards such as PCIe slots and probably the CPU sockets are installed by hand in the first place. The only things that aren't are surface mount components and anything with a ball grid array like the chipset/PCH.
 
