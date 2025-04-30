What do mobo makers do when they get mobo RMAs with seriously bent or broken CPU pins?

Delicieuxz
I've wondered how they salvage motherboards with serious pin issues on them. I think they manually fix them in some issues, and then give the motherboards as replacements in some cases. But what about when the pin situation is a disaster?
It doesn't seem economically logical to me that they'd design the whole board so that they need to trash it if the super-vulnerable CPU socket is too messed up.
Will they de-solder a badly messed-up CPU socket and install a new one?
I've thought it'd be convenient if motherboard CPU sockets would be, well, sockets, that can be easily popped off and replaced with another.
