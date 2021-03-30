What do I need to setup a 2.5GbE network from my PC to my DS1621+ (possible 10GbE in the future?)

We have a pretty simple home network - almost everything is on GbE except the younger kids have 100Mb via a phone line adapter (open to ideas here as I'd like to back up their systems over 1GbE)



I'd like to find a switch that has a few 2.5GbE ports and maybe 12-16 GbE ports - I want 2.5 to my NAS, but then 1.0 to the internet and the rest of the house.



All connections terminate in my home office - the Synology has quad 2.5 ports and I could add a 10GbE port if it ever makes sense.



Any switch recommendations would be appreciated.



My new mobo is the Z590 Strix-i - it has a single 2.5 port, but no slots to add new NIC. I've seen USB based 10GbE adapters - my sense is that 2.5 will be plenty - I'm running 4TB spinners in the nas, so nothing too fancy.