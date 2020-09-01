What did you think of the NVidia 3000 Series Launch?

Waiting for benches, but I'm impressed. I'm looking at either the 3080 or 3090, most likely the 80 due to price, but we'll see what the benches show. Want to build a Zen 3 system to go with it, so hoping there's a announcement regarding that at some point. Coming from a 4690k / 970, been saving and saving for the right time (don't bring home too much, so it's been in the works for a good bit), and really considering just treating myself and going all out with the 3090, but I'm sure whatever happens, it will seem like an unbelievable upgrade compared to what I have.