What did you think of the NVidia 3000 Series Launch?

  • Massively Disappointing: Expected Unicorn Power.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Slightly Disappointing: Wanted/Expected more.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • OK: Met Expectaions.

    Votes: 5 15.2%

  • Very nice: Better than expected.

    Votes: 23 69.7%

  • Mind blowing: Unicorn Power is here!

    Votes: 5 15.2%
  • Total voters
    33
KingGlade




Joined
Dec 15, 2016


I am leaning toward RTX 3080. I usually buy the top card, but I don't think I will get the RTX 3090. I would have preferred them also to include an RTX 3080ti somewhere between RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.
 
Domingo




Joined
Jul 30, 2004


I thought it was pretty fantastic. I knew I was interested beforehand, but they hit it out of the park.
Performance, price, new features, and even HDMI 2.1 support.
I don't think it's going to change gaming forever or anything, but it made me excited for new hardware.
 
J

jmilcher


Joined
Feb 3, 2008


Let’s see some benchmarks. I’ve been in this hobby way too long to drink the kool aid every launch. I’ve seen so many things not pan out. We’re basing opinions on the wrong things currently. Show me some numbers.
 
S

Snowdog


Joined
Apr 22, 2006


jmilcher said:
Let’s see some benchmarks. I’ve been in this hobby way too long to drink the kool aid every launch. I’ve seen so many things not pan out. We’re basing opinions on the wrong things currently. Show me some numbers.

Looks like the real deal. DF wasn't allowed to show actual FPS, but 3080 vs 2080 generational improvement:

70-80% improvement in Raster games.
90-100% improvement in heavy Ray Tracing.

 
O

Oniigumo


Joined
Sep 25, 2007


Waiting for benches, but I'm impressed. I'm looking at either the 3080 or 3090, most likely the 80 due to price, but we'll see what the benches show. Want to build a Zen 3 system to go with it, so hoping there's a announcement regarding that at some point. Coming from a 4690k / 970, been saving and saving for the right time (don't bring home too much, so it's been in the works for a good bit), and really considering just treating myself and going all out with the 3090, but I'm sure whatever happens, it will seem like an unbelievable upgrade compared to what I have.
 
NukeDukem

NukeDukem


Joined
Feb 15, 2011


I hope 3090 can deliver 4k performance the way the 2080 Ti handles 1440p. If so, it's going to be glorious!
 
S

somebrains


Joined
Nov 10, 2013


I’m intrigued by the whitelisted mouse and specific 360hz mouse setup used for Reflex.
I don’t think it’ll improve my gaming, just under the hood geekery all perky.
 
F

Furious_Styles


Joined
Jan 16, 2013


jmilcher said:
Let’s see some benchmarks. I’ve been in this hobby way too long to drink the kool aid every launch. I’ve seen so many things not pan out. We’re basing opinions on the wrong things currently. Show me some numbers.

Yeah no opinion until I see lots of reviews.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr


Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997


I was impressed. Looks like a solid lineup. I 100% feel that the pricing we saw today was in reaction to NVIDIA anticipating Big Navi.

I want to see how folks react to all the heat and sound these produce. I got a feeling that is not a lot of OC headroom in these cards with these coolers. Will be interesting to see as well.
 
L

Logan M


Joined
Nov 25, 2016


Very impressed. I did not expect prices to be that reasonable or performance to be that high. Finally AMD is forcing Nvidia to work a little and it pays off for us all.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1


Joined
Oct 7, 2000


look good performance wise but will need more benches and reviews before a final decision.
 
N

n370zed


Joined
May 21, 2012


So happy the 3080 is $699. I was anticipating $799 but at $699 I’m more than stoked for the 3080!
 
S

Snowdog


Joined
Apr 22, 2006


I was pleasantly surprised. I was thinking 3060 would be as far up stack I would look.

But pricing and performance of 3070 is tempting me. Though I need to build a new system first, and I take the "3070 faster than 2080 Ti" with grains of salt right now.
 
P

polonyc2


Joined
Oct 25, 2004


better then expected in terms of pricing...I'll wait for some independent testing as far as performance numbers but things are looking good...
 
S

somebrains


Joined
Nov 10, 2013


I’m waiting for people to freak out about the FE cooler dumping exhaust heat at cpu air cooler, top mounted aio tank, motherboard vrms, etc.
That’ll be fun.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1


Joined
Oct 7, 2000


somebrains said:
I’m waiting for people to freak out about the FE cooler dumping exhaust heat at cpu air cooler, top mounted aio tank, motherboard vrms, etc.
That’ll be fun.

already being talked about and gn did a vid where they talking about it. its posted around here somewhere...
 
