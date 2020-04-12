What cpu to get? 3600, 3800 or 3900.. cooling is not an issue..

Parting out my current rig to build something new. The dimm 1 slot stopped working on my x99 setup. Just sold off the dual 1080 GTXs I had on water today. So I’m ordering a new CPU and Motherboard this week, as well as a new cpu water block. Current rig I have a 5820k @ 4.5ghz all cores , been at that for last 3 years. I have dual 360mm rads in my case with 6 Corsair ML fans. So I’m trying to decide what CPU to get. It will be Over clocked and on water. It will only be used for gaming and I’ll be getting a 3080ti when they drop to go along with it. Price really isn’t an issue as it’s only 200 bucks between bottom and top. But also don’t want to waste money either. I have built a few 3800x systems for my customers and they seam really snappy. I haven’t had the pleasure of over clocking any yet however. I figure any of them will kill my old 5820k pretty easy even at stock speeds. Also planed to use the 3200 memory I was using from that build. Will that hold me back? When over clocking? I would like this to last me another 3 years like the last build. Also I’ll be gaming mostly at 4k. Picking up the new LG 48inch oled. Attached picture of current setup. Thanks for any input