what could be the difference btwn. these 2 power extension cable?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,158
These 2 cable, whether it's 30 cm or 40 cm looks exactly the same, except the price of the 1st link is 5X the price of the 2nd link. I ask the seller, and she said it's quality
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...ene:pcDetailBottomMoreOtherSeller|query_from:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...1e0d72!12000048671915958!ct!CA!702226845!!1!0
the cable is also sold by another co. called Asiahorse, in which the user review x 4 says once they connect the ext. cable, there is no power. So I wonder if these 3 cables are actually the exact same cable by the same manufacturing factory since they look exactly the same.
https://www.asiahorse.com.cn/produc...ower-cord-perfect-for-cable-management-pc-diy
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...ene:pcDetailBottomMoreOtherSeller|query_from:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100...1e0d72!12000048671915958!ct!CA!702226845!!1!0
the cable is also sold by another co. called Asiahorse, in which the user review x 4 says once they connect the ext. cable, there is no power. So I wonder if these 3 cables are actually the exact same cable by the same manufacturing factory since they look exactly the same.
https://www.asiahorse.com.cn/produc...ower-cord-perfect-for-cable-management-pc-diy