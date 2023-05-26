What could be capping my FPS in User Benchmark? Getting low result for 3080 10GB.

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,434
I just ran User Benchmark, and most of my system did well. But the graphics card performed well below average (my score: 113% / average user score: 187%). I disabled my 140 FPS cap in Nvidia Control Panel, and also disabled Gsync-compatible just to be sure it wasn't interfering in some way. The User Benchmark result says it detected an FPS cap of 143. But I don't know where that's coming from.
The UB result: https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/61706732
My 64GB CL32 G.Skill 6000 Mhz DDR5 also performed below average, despite having XMP enabled. I want to figure that out, too.
The UB result: https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/61706732
My 64GB CL32 G.Skill 6000 Mhz DDR5 also performed below average, despite having XMP enabled. I want to figure that out, too.