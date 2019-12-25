What causes older modern motherboards to fail with boot-loops? p67 ud4

I'm wrestling with my long-in-the-tooth sandy bridge system going down with a BSOD and, thus far, being unsuccessful at getting through POST. In some ways, the symptoms remind me of how my first Soyo P3 motherboard died from the plague of capacitor industrial espionage of that era, although at least that tended to give some visual signals. In these days of mosfets, "ultra durable" designs, and solid state capacitors, what should I be looking for as far as components that fail? The majority of the time when i try to start it's just the psu rails powering on fans, etc and the video doesn't even come up before it powers down, then restarts. It seems like a slightly longer power-off state will allow me to occasionally enter the bios or see the post screen, but I've not yet achieved a full boot from that. There has long been a dual-boot issue with the ga-p67a-ud4-b3 where restarting it would sometimes cause a very short no-POST half boot (you'd see/hear the psu, fans, water cooling pump power up but it wouldn't even enter bios) followed by a brief power-down and then a full boot. This current bootloop is mostly like it's doing that over-and-over and not posting. I did find some people talking about the gigabyte dual-bios setup sometimes causing odd issues and looked up info about copying slave to master bios, but the symptoms being on the boarder between hardware-like and bios-like but without sustained uptime makes me really hesitant to try overwriting any bios files. full disclosure: I changed the case about a month ago but otherwise hadn't been messing around with the internals or even BIOS settings for several days leading up to this boot-loop.