What case for RTX 4090 suprim liquid x?

I'm pretty sure you could just either mount half of it, or mount it diagonally and only use 2 screws. 2 screws is plenty for keeping a radiator on, from my experience. It's notheavy, and you're screwing metal into metal.For what it's worth, I do have that exact MSI card and a similar configuration (namely, I am using an air cooler on the CPU). I am using the Thermaltake CTE C700 as my case. My build looks like this:My memory and hot spot temperatures (which are normally a weak point with this card) are cooler than many cards with a full heatsink on the PCB, and my core temperatures are pretty low. It's probably hard to see, but I inserted a couple of fan splitters (this AIO exposes the fan connectors, so it's really easy to do) to add two more fans to the front of the radiator, to get some extra airflow. They're actually 140mm fans, so my hopes are that the hot air will take the path of least resistance and flow around the radiator, in the extra segments the 140mm fans cover. Overall, seems to be working pretty well. The case is also wider than most other cases, which provides extra clearance to the power connector for the card. This allows me to keep it roughly within spec for the bending requirements for 12VHPWR cable connectors and gives me some peace of mind, since I run it 24/7 with Stable Diffusion going. Just in case you'll notice I also tied the 12VHPWR cable to the GPU AIO tubing, which provides it extra support and keeps it from having any sag on it (though unfortunately it still has a bit of twist force to it, which is hard to avoid.If you do decide to get it, be wary that mine came with some defects (that's why you see that USB-C front header cable just dangling). Amazon technically just refunded it and let me keep it, but I had to fight about it with them when they later tried to charge me anyway for the return that I didn't return. So if you can get it somewhere else... well I'm not sure if Newegg will be any better, but I'd still advice staying away from Amazon as they're kind of douchebags.But your case will likely work just fine if you compromise a tiny bit anyway.Edit: https://hardforum.com/threads/not-sure-if-a-case-like-this-exists.2031522/post-1045775915 I noted my maximum load temperatures here. I got to about 69-70 hot spot and 72 mem. Can get a bit higher but not by much. These are pretty good I think.