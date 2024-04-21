What case for RTX 4090 suprim liquid x?

Good evening guys.

I was trying to build my PC , but i have realized too late that my rtx 4090 suprim liquid X It s incompatibile With new fractal torrent (normal size).

Now i'm wonder what case i should get for It ? I don't about the price , and i only care about performance cooling.

That's my actual situation With this case:
1000046712.jpg
 
The torrent's specs say it supports 3x 120 in the front and bottom. You'll have to remove some of the installed fans, but it should work fine.
 
In the front i should remove Both fans , as the photo i sent. But in this way how the CPU cooler can throw away air without those fans?

Putting the radiator in the Bottom, i think isn't an good idea.
 
If you don't care about getting a new case I'd recommend something that can support top, front, or side radiators. something like the Corsair 5000 or 7000 series.
 
I wouldn't worry too much about that. Going to be getting plenty of air from the front and bottom, and it should all easily be pushed out the back thanks to all the ventilation available back there.

It's maybe not the best case for a 240 radiator, but it's far from the worst.
 
In case what should be the ideal case ? , like the corsair 7000 It s worth It , or There's something of Better ?
 
Unfortunately it's not a direct comparison, but techpowerup tested the torrent with a 360 mm radiator cooling the cpu and an air-cooled gpu. The Torrent matched or beat the corsair 7000 in most tests.

The CPU might run a bit warmer with heat coming off the radiator, but the 4090 doesn't make a ridiculous amount of heat, so the difference should be less than 1 C in practice. Especially if you can put three fans in the front, you should have no problem with the torrent.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/fractal-design-torrent-rgb-tg/8.html
 
Unfortunately it's not a direct comparison, but techpowerup tested the torrent with a 360 mm radiator cooling the cpu and an air-cooled gpu. The Torrent matched or beat the corsair 7000 in most tests.

The CPU might run a bit warmer with heat coming off the radiator, but the 4090 doesn't make a ridiculous amount of heat, so the difference should be less than 1 C in practice. Especially if you can put three fans in the front, you should have no problem with the torrent.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/fractal-design-torrent-rgb-tg/8.html
I can try , but im still not sure. Where i should put the GPU radiator ?
 
can you not move that front fan down and mount the rad at the top front? or swap it?
 
I'm pretty sure you could just either mount half of it, or mount it diagonally and only use 2 screws. 2 screws is plenty for keeping a radiator on, from my experience. It's not that heavy, and you're screwing metal into metal.

For what it's worth, I do have that exact MSI card and a similar configuration (namely, I am using an air cooler on the CPU). I am using the Thermaltake CTE C700 as my case. My build looks like this:
1713838645559.png


My memory and hot spot temperatures (which are normally a weak point with this card) are cooler than many cards with a full heatsink on the PCB, and my core temperatures are pretty low. It's probably hard to see, but I inserted a couple of fan splitters (this AIO exposes the fan connectors, so it's really easy to do) to add two more fans to the front of the radiator, to get some extra airflow. They're actually 140mm fans, so my hopes are that the hot air will take the path of least resistance and flow around the radiator, in the extra segments the 140mm fans cover. Overall, seems to be working pretty well. The case is also wider than most other cases, which provides extra clearance to the power connector for the card. This allows me to keep it roughly within spec for the bending requirements for 12VHPWR cable connectors and gives me some peace of mind, since I run it 24/7 with Stable Diffusion going. Just in case you'll notice I also tied the 12VHPWR cable to the GPU AIO tubing, which provides it extra support and keeps it from having any sag on it (though unfortunately it still has a bit of twist force to it, which is hard to avoid.

If you do decide to get it, be wary that mine came with some defects (that's why you see that USB-C front header cable just dangling). Amazon technically just refunded it and let me keep it, but I had to fight about it with them when they later tried to charge me anyway for the return that I didn't return. So if you can get it somewhere else... well I'm not sure if Newegg will be any better, but I'd still advice staying away from Amazon as they're kind of douchebags.

But your case will likely work just fine if you compromise a tiny bit anyway.

Edit: https://hardforum.com/threads/not-sure-if-a-case-like-this-exists.2031522/post-1045775915 I noted my maximum load temperatures here. I got to about 69-70 hot spot and 72 mem. Can get a bit higher but not by much. These are pretty good I think.
 
Dunno why y'all are encouraging him to half-ass it. There are brackets that were included with the case specifically to allow the use of 120 mm fans and radiators. Install those, then screw the radiator/fans onto them.
 
Dunno why y'all are encouraging him to half-ass it. There are brackets that were included with the case specifically to allow the use of 120 mm fans and radiators. Install those, then screw the radiator/fans onto them.
Doesn't he have to get rid of some his 140mm fans if he does that, though? I'm not sure how this case works and what the bracket restricts. I don't think it'll make any functional difference whether he half asses it or not tbh. *Shrug*
 
Doesn't he have to get rid of some his 140mm fans if he does that, though? I'm not sure how this case works and what the bracket restricts. I don't think it'll make any functional difference whether he half asses it or not tbh. *Shrug*
They're 180 mm fans, and he can move them from the front to the bottom. Then he can move one of the 140s from the bottom to the back, and either put one in the front or stuff it in a box somewhere with the other unused 140.
 
They're 180 mm fans, and he can move them from the front to the bottom. Then he can move one of the 140s from the bottom to the back, and either put one in the front or stuff it in a box somewhere with the other unused 140.
If you see in of the photo that i have sent, i tried to fix the gpu radiator in front of the case with the kit rail bracket, i'm unable to fix the gpu radiator in both sides.

I didn't knew that this case it was an totally hot garbage together with its company...
 
I didn't knew that this case it was an totally hot garbage together with its company...
no, this case is great, for air cooling. what it was designed for. one side fits perfect, you could always get creative and find a way to bridge the corners on the other side...
 
no, this case is great, for air cooling. what it was designed for. one side fits perfect, you could always get creative and find a way to bridge the corners on the other side...
Fractal North XL case could fit my build ? I want also to make the GPU vertical
 
They're 180 mm fans, and he can move them from the front to the bottom. Then he can move one of the 140s from the bottom to the back, and either put one in the front or stuff it in a box somewhere with the other unused 140.
I see, fair enough, teaches me to make posts when I'm about to pass out from sleep deprivation.

Fractal North XL case could fit my build ? I want also to make the GPU vertical
Well, I gave you an option for a case, and posted my temps. Are you just determined to stick with fractal design?
 
If you see in of the photo that i have sent, i tried to fix the gpu radiator in front of the case with the kit rail bracket, i'm unable to fix the gpu radiator in both sides.

I didn't knew that this case it was an totally hot garbage together with its company...
I see, fair enough, teaches me to make posts when I'm about to pass out from sleep deprivation.
Oh, no you were right. I didn't see the bracket in that photo before. Looks like it has two screw holes on the bracket, need to unscrew the bracket and use the outer set of screw holes for 120 mm fans to fit, the 140s will have to go somewhere else. :/

Screenshot_2024-04-24-11-51-55-34_4d38fce200f96aeac5e860e739312e76.jpg
 
