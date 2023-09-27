What card next for a severely limited budget?

X570, AMD 5900, 64 gig 3600 ram with a 3070. What vid card do you think I upgrade to that will allow me to feel the difference in Cyberpunk 2077? I am looking to sell or trade the 3070 and add as little cash as possible for a better used card. What kind of buys are out there on the H? I can't buy a used 3090 for $900.00 but do you think a 3080 or a 3080TI is a noticeable upgrade? Due to funds I am always a generation or two behind. The tech decision will be based on cash, not on my wish for a Holographic 360 degree 6 GPU 7090TI with six terabytes of vram.
 
Honestly considering what your card is going for used, you aren't likely to find anything that would be a cheap upgrade that would be noticeable if you game at 1440/4k. I would hold on to your 3070 for another generation and see where you are.
 
Look for an open box 4070 or 7800 XT at Bestbuy.

Open box 4070 Windforce is about $440. And 7800 XT Gaming OC is about $400.

**3070 is still a nice card, BTW. Meaningful upgrades from that, on a budget, will be tough. A 4070 is a 20-25% upgrade.
 
