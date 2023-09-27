What card next for a severely limited budget?

X570, AMD 5900, 64 gig 3600 ram with a 3070. What vid card do you think I upgrade to that will allow me to feel the difference in Cyberpunk 2077? I am looking to sell or trade the 3070 and add as little cash as possible for a better used card. What kind of buys are out there on the H? I can't buy a used 3090 for $900.00 but do you think a 3080 or a 3080TI is a noticeable upgrade? Due to funds I am always a generation or two behind. The tech decision will be based on cash, not on my wish for a Holographic 360 degree 6 GPU 7090TI with six terabytes of vram.