Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS here: Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS and I want to purchase an SSD for the Startech USM enclosure here: StarTech.com 2.5" SATA USM Enclosure for S2510U33RUSM USM Bay with External USB 3.0 Adapter Supporting UASP - External SSD / HDD Storage (S2510U33USM) because the USM enclosure isn't included with the Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS. Each of the 4 TB mechanical hard drives are in RAID 5, so that means I only actually have 12 TB of available space on the NAS instead of the full 16 TB because it uses a quarter of the the drive space from each of the 4 TB hard drives being 1 TB from each 4 TB hard drive​

The closest answer I could find in the USM FAQ from Seagate just says the following:​

Which Seagate external products meet the USM standard? The Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive and the Seagate GoFlex® Ultra-portable and Ultra-portable Pro 2.5-inch (14.5mm) hard drive family in 320 GB, 500 GB, 750 GB and 1 TB meet the USM specification. The Seagate Slim Portable Drive (320 GB/500 GB) meets the USM Slim specification.​

Will the 1.5 TB (22mm) drive become part of the USM standard? There are no plans at present to take the 22mm drive to the committee.​

What capacity SSD should i use for my Seagate Small Business NAS USM? I own theI was using almost all 12 TB of the available space for a recovery of my friends car break in video from his surveillance system that I used Rstudio to recover the deleted space and it wasn't even the full amount of space that the 1 TB hard drive from their surveillance system needed to recover all the files.Therefore, what capacity SSD should I use with my Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS?