scharfshutze009
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 22, 2010
- Messages
- 2,072
What capacity SSD should i use for my Seagate Small Business NAS USM? I own the
I was using almost all 12 TB of the available space for a recovery of my friends car break in video from his surveillance system that I used Rstudio to recover the deleted space and it wasn't even the full amount of space that the 1 TB hard drive from their surveillance system needed to recover all the files.
Therefore, what capacity SSD should I use with my Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS?
Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS here: Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS and I want to purchase an SSD for the Startech USM enclosure here: StarTech.com 2.5" SATA USM Enclosure for S2510U33RUSM USM Bay with External USB 3.0 Adapter Supporting UASP - External SSD / HDD Storage (S2510U33USM) because the USM enclosure isn't included with the Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS. Each of the 4 TB mechanical hard drives are in RAID 5, so that means I only actually have 12 TB of available space on the NAS instead of the full 16 TB because it uses a quarter of the the drive space from each of the 4 TB hard drives being 1 TB from each 4 TB hard drive
The closest answer I could find in the USM FAQ from Seagate just says the following:
Which Seagate external products meet the USM standard? The Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive and the Seagate GoFlex® Ultra-portable and Ultra-portable Pro 2.5-inch (14.5mm) hard drive family in 320 GB, 500 GB, 750 GB and 1 TB meet the USM specification. The Seagate Slim Portable Drive (320 GB/500 GB) meets the USM Slim specification.
Will the 1.5 TB (22mm) drive become part of the USM standard? There are no plans at present to take the 22mm drive to the committee.
I was using almost all 12 TB of the available space for a recovery of my friends car break in video from his surveillance system that I used Rstudio to recover the deleted space and it wasn't even the full amount of space that the 1 TB hard drive from their surveillance system needed to recover all the files.
Therefore, what capacity SSD should I use with my Seagate STBP16000100 16TB Business Storage 4-Bay NAS?