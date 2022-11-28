What can I use INR 18650 batteries for?

Nebell
Well, I slaugheted my electric bike extra battery that had broken plastics and got 65 of those batteries.
I noticed I could use them for flashlights, some home built racing vehicles, none of which interests me. I won't be building a homemade battery for my electric bike as I tend to create things that explode (probably consciously).
Give me some suggestions as what I could do with this or if I should just sell them
