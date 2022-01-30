What can I mine with a Geforce 760?

I have an old Gefore 760 card (2gb) and have been attempting to set up miners on it. I haven't had any luck so far. I do have my 1060 running with various nicehash versions.



The nicehash apps I've run claim that there are no supported cards. From their docs, they require a card with Nvidia Compute Capability 2.1, that's the only requirement I can see. The 760 supports 3.0. Is it a driver issue? Could there be non-standard firmware on the card?



Supposedly there is (or was) a "legacy" version of nicehash that supported older hardware, but those links get redirected to regular NiceHash Miner.



This is a side project where I wanted to mine crypto as a free space heater, but that one 1060 is only putting out ~100w, and CPU mining is worthless. I was trying to increase the overall hashes/watts with the 760.