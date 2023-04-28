What can I do with a PCI-E 4.0 x1 slot?

W

Wag

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 29, 2006
Messages
1,212
The ASUS B650e-f that came with the MicroCenter 7900x bundle (not my choice, would have gotten something else) only has two full sized PCI-e x16 slots, the other two are 4.0 x1 (and it looks like those are mostly lost if you get a large GPU). I have a 10G NIC that will go in the 2nd x16 slot, so I’m not sure of what use the other x1 slots are?

Any ideas of PCI cards that utilitze the full bandwidth of 4.0 x1 slots? Are there any?
 
C

cdabc123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
4,202
Anything. A pcie 4 x1 slot is a whole lot of bandwidth and could be used for any pcie card with minimal real world bottleneck.

GPUs would be fine, regular nvme drive would work fine, ect.. so the question is really what pcie card do you want?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
45,548
you dont have to fill all the slots...
nics, gpus, usb/tb cards, m.2 adapters, etc etc
 
W

Wag

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 29, 2006
Messages
1,212
cdabc123 said:
Anything. A pcie 4 x1 slot is a whole lot of bandwidth and could be used for any pcie card with minimal real world bottleneck.

GPUs would be fine, regular nvme drive would work fine, ect.. so the question is really what pcie card do you want?
Click to expand...

Problem is a lot of cards won’t fit in a x1 slot. But I was thinking more a 10G NIC, and there aren’t any 4.0 x1 I can think of, so I could use the second x16 slot for a TB 4 card ( which requires a x4 at least).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top