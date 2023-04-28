What can I do with a PCI-E 4.0 x1 slot?

The ASUS B650e-f that came with the MicroCenter 7900x bundle (not my choice, would have gotten something else) only has two full sized PCI-e x16 slots, the other two are 4.0 x1 (and it looks like those are mostly lost if you get a large GPU). I have a 10G NIC that will go in the 2nd x16 slot, so I’m not sure of what use the other x1 slots are?



Any ideas of PCI cards that utilitze the full bandwidth of 4.0 x1 slots? Are there any?