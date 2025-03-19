What brand name of surge protector comes w/ insurance policy?

The best units will have discrete, hardwired outlets on them. Not that common strip junk behind a plastic shield with cutouts.

And, Spectre's excellent recommendation of non MOV based surge protection as well.

Pure sine wave if you're running the inverter a lot (or double conversion which runs the inverter continuously). Double conversion feature absolutely no change in output when AC power fails and are essential for critically sensitive loads. They are more expensive and typically noisier as the fan runs all the time to keep the inverter cool. Newest designs are very efficient so lower core loss say compared to ferrorresonant based designs (although we love those as they are essentially bulletproof and will laugh off lightning strikes to overhead mains outside the facility that have lesser designs go offline when their transistors short out and blow fuses). Ferros aren't typically for home use as the larger units hum like a bitch and have high core losses (give off lots of heat). But if you have a big computer / audio room they are good mounted in a garage hardwired to a subpanel feeding that room (say 10-20kVA). Out of sight, out of mind. ;-)