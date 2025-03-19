What brand name of surge protector comes w/ insurance policy?

https://www.apc.com/us/en/product-range/61875-surgearrest-home-office/#overview

https://www.reddit.com/r/hardware/c...ut_of_the_surge_protector_business/?rdt=65225

I have been using APC for decades, just find out today that they are actually ditching their surge protector. I thought when I heard playboy ditching nude on their magazine was shocking, until I hear this today.

They are the only brand that has lifetime warranty and lifetime insurance protection. Now they are gone, what do you people use for replacement?
 
1742348231587.png

ge, belkin, tripp lite, etc
 
I can't believe it. Tripp Lite actually has $150K lifetime insurance. When was this? Who bought out who? Eaton bought out Tripp Lite? or the other way? as Eaton is good. But is Eaton/Tripplite surge protector at least just as good as APC? as Tripplite used to be very poor in quality

Belkin is not a power based co., their root is not power.

google search engine can't find GE surge protector website.

https://www.amazon.com/GE-14095-Advanced-Protector-Protection/dp/B00DOMYK98/ref=sr_1_5?crid=23X7CWJ2JOVU0&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.0HOj6CEi_OaRw1qjrApZhKh-1oxz4zUgNtIoxtFLS5-OYh9Jf_wcJwAMLDrctwOaQB-SL21Cnay9YDwShGvpmNLY0gyEm50mK9nGwUM0fYxH-okbYyKqhP-AorNizUOw1tYYe8JCqKuvy9KGslGCJHP--gWF4ZCHb7IHTmg9UGpc5xLw4k0EaWTS0pkXpqIZ06uvVevMCHhs1xmuEWJAaR6Cr6f6T8rjt79RoN1Ttak.8ZI5tYC-VgvSrT6b0cwjmpvfui8yY7vYRG4NoKPvIHk&dib_tag=se&keywords=ge+surge+protector&qid=1742367918&sprefix=ge+sur,aps,130&sr=8-5&th=1

Amazon didn't say anything about insurance policy
 
I can't even find an official GE website where they sell or provide details about their surge protectors so I wouldn't count on them to do anything if one failed. Look into Furman.
 
I'd be curious how many of these on paper 'guarantees' have actually been fulfilled. I'd imagine that for the type of surges that would destroy equipment it'd be above the spec'd surge rating, while for equal/under it's probably unlikely to fail, though would be curious if anyone has managed to prove failure and be paid.

Ironically Cyberpower have a lifetime $500k connected equipment guarantee for some of their UPSes yet various users have had theirs catch fire and been told by Cyberpower that there's nothing wrong with the known problematic el cheapo paste they use that can cause shorts. This type of thing makes me cynical it's much more than extremely narrow scope marketing.
 
that's an excellent pt. That's why the co. must have the back bone to stand behind their products. That's why I believe in APC since 1990s. Tripp Lite is poor in quality, but now Eaton bought them out, I wonder if people in our IT industry can give new review after their merge.

Cyberpower is well known to be the worst. Their UPS is always cheaper than others, but when you need to buy a replacement battery, you can have a heart attack looking at the battery price
 
Get a non-mov based surge protector. You don't have to worry about the warranty and they have excellent support.
 
Fwiw the batteries are generic sealed lead acid, like most popular UPSes. I've replaced them with very affordable SLA batteries (~$20 brand new).
 
Go to your local thirft store. picked this up for $5-6 last year. Has a 15' cord on it.

IMG_7864.JPEG
 
Zepher, can ANY manufacturer, including APC willing to give users some space in between those plugs? so that when we insert transformer, we don't need to buy 1 ft. cord in order to use the surge protector. Now I don't bother w/ that on a surge protector, but I have to do that on my 1kVA UPS. All these plugs, including the one you bought above, are too close together
 
you do notice that the lower 3 plugs are spaced apart for power bricks, it even has a little icon
 
I also have a couple of these ones which have spacing for power bricks,
1742586978001.png
 
I know, but not enough. Just looking at my UPS, I have 5, plus my APC Surge station, I have 1 more.

I somewhat like the model you have above, but among all the APC surge bar, the best one is the grey half circle one, I think it's called Pro8, as there is 2 outlet that is constantly ON, and I really like that function
 
I just emailed this question to Project Farm.

I wouldn't expect a video any time soon but this has me curious and it's a great question that has occurred to me, but then I just buy the heavy surge protector from what they got at Target.
 
I also have this one,
1742630514169.png


I have some 1' extensions that break out to 3 plugs for power bricks, and I like that I can switch off an individual outlet instead of unplugging the item, and there is an always on plug too.
IMG_7866.JPEG
 
the reason I like the big fat Surge Station 8 from APC, is its size. As you should know, if there were a surge, they need a lot of large capacitors in series to absorb the surge. These capacitor circuits needs space to be packed in series. The older Tripplite that you show, is the very reason that people like me is skeptical: How can they fit a large no. of big fat capacitors to absorb surge?

w/ the newly merge co. w/ Eaton, in which the word Eaton is bigger, as Eaton bought out Tripplite, they better fit this problem w/ their $250K insurance policy.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/533916-REG/APC_NET8_NET8_8_Outlet_Surge_Protector.html
 
Oh, I am using one of those as well.
I really need to clean up that corner and re-do all the wiring.
IMG_7868.JPEG
 
1 small thing, are you daisy chaining power bars? what your fire dept. tell you not to do? what your insurance broker tell you there is no insurance if you daisy chain power bar? Because it looks like on the far right "Always On" spot on the Surge Arrest 8, that you connect another power bar to it.
 
Everything in here is plugged into one wall plug and powered by 2 UPS's.. (the white PC is just there since I was working on it, it goes up in my room)
I do have a few powerstrips daisy chained but they are low power draw devices like my LED lights, router, switches, etc.
You don't want to daisy chain them if you are using high draw devices as that will be a fire hazard.
IMG_6931.JPG
 
That's good to know. However, you'll have a field day explaining the above to your insurance co. if there is a surge / brown out, etc., and if you talk to your insurance broker, guarantee he'll tell you that you won't be insured in case of fire.

Having said that, some of your power bar does c/w $250K insurance policy. So whenever those insurance co. allows your explanation of daisy chain power bar, I would pay real $ to see. You clearly never dealt w/ the claim dept. of home insurance co. : their job is to nitpick as much as possible to void a claim

P.S. why is the ceiling green?
 
I have a galaxy and star projector pointed at the ceiling,

1742882197252.png


It's sitting on my server
IMG_2223.JPEG
 
The best units will have discrete, hardwired outlets on them. Not that common strip junk behind a plastic shield with cutouts.
And, Spectre's excellent recommendation of non MOV based surge protection as well.
Pure sine wave if you're running the inverter a lot (or double conversion which runs the inverter continuously). Double conversion feature absolutely no change in output when AC power fails and are essential for critically sensitive loads. They are more expensive and typically noisier as the fan runs all the time to keep the inverter cool. Newest designs are very efficient so lower core loss say compared to ferrorresonant based designs (although we love those as they are essentially bulletproof and will laugh off lightning strikes to overhead mains outside the facility that have lesser designs go offline when their transistors short out and blow fuses). Ferros aren't typically for home use as the larger units hum like a bitch and have high core losses (give off lots of heat). But if you have a big computer / audio room they are good mounted in a garage hardwired to a subpanel feeding that room (say 10-20kVA). Out of sight, out of mind. ;-)
 
