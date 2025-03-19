What brand name of surge protector comes w/ insurance policy?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
https://www.apc.com/us/en/product-range/61875-surgearrest-home-office/#overview
https://www.reddit.com/r/hardware/c...ut_of_the_surge_protector_business/?rdt=65225
I have been using APC for decades, just find out today that they are actually ditching their surge protector. I thought when I heard playboy ditching nude on their magazine was shocking, until I hear this today.
They are the only brand that has lifetime warranty and lifetime insurance protection. Now they are gone, what do you people use for replacement?
