What benchmarks should I run to convince potential buyers that my delidded OC 6700K is safe?

I currently have a 6700K (delidded) that is OC to 4.7 on all cores. The mobo is at 1.375v iirc. When the Ryzen 7000 X3D chip comes out, I plan on upgrading to that, and selling my cpu/mobo/ram here on [H]. Due to the nature of delids, OC, potential shoddy work, internet scams etc.., what benchmarks or other evidence do people want to see to convince them that this is a safe buy? I am asking now while everything is installed so I can take my time. What screen recording utility would people recommend?Other info:-CPU has high temp kapton tape around the die to prevent accidental liquid metal contact-TG Conductonaut used-Delidded safely via RocketIt Cool kit ( sold on [H] actually -RocketIt Cool Copper IHSThanks!