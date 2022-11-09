What benchmarks should I run to convince potential buyers that my delidded OC 6700K is safe?

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 642
I currently have a 6700K (delidded) that is OC to 4.7 on all cores. The mobo is at 1.375v iirc. When the Ryzen 7000 X3D chip comes out, I plan on upgrading to that, and selling my cpu/mobo/ram here on [H]. Due to the nature of delids, OC, potential shoddy work, internet scams etc.., what benchmarks or other evidence do people want to see to convince them that this is a safe buy? I am asking now while everything is installed so I can take my time. What screen recording utility would people recommend?
Other info:
-CPU has high temp kapton tape around the die to prevent accidental liquid metal contact
-TG Conductonaut used
-Delidded safely via RocketIt Cool kit (sold on [H] actually)
-RocketIt Cool Copper IHS
Thanks!
