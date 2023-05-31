what bandwidth can you get on PCIe Gen 5 NVMe running Windows 7?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,574
https://www.crucial.com/ssd/t700/ct1000t700ssd5
so for motherboard running windows 7, they support PCIe 3.0, these NVMe drive claims it can do 12.4 GB/s read and 11.8 GB/s write. What speed can you get if these were install on PCIe 3.0 motherboard?
because I read some of you using PCIe 4 video card on PCIe 3 motherboard, and they work just fine and get the most out of it. In other words, if we stretch the upper limit of PCIe 3.0 motherboard, what speed do you get on these NVMe drive?
so for motherboard running windows 7, they support PCIe 3.0, these NVMe drive claims it can do 12.4 GB/s read and 11.8 GB/s write. What speed can you get if these were install on PCIe 3.0 motherboard?
because I read some of you using PCIe 4 video card on PCIe 3 motherboard, and they work just fine and get the most out of it. In other words, if we stretch the upper limit of PCIe 3.0 motherboard, what speed do you get on these NVMe drive?