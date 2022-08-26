What attack forces WAN disconnect for entire network when a guest LAN client is disconnected?

What kind of an attack would result in a brief disconnect from WAN (for the whole network) when a single client gets disconnected? Assume client is on Guest Network, correctly isolated (Layer 2 on router + Layer 3 via VPN), has access to internet, but has no access to administrative LAN and has no access to other clients. Client can be LAN and/or WLAN. Disconnecting that client physically from LAN by pulling Ethernet cable or from WLAN by turning off WiFi on client results in entire LAN disconnecting from WAN for a brief period of time, during which all clients lose connections to whichever servers on WAN due to connections timing out.



Would it require some kind of briding MITM attack on both LAN and WAN at the same time?