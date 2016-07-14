What are your favorite LAN party games?

Archaea said:



Games lined up



Artemis (Star Trek bridge esq sim)

Blur (arcade racing)

Chivalry (swordplay FPS)

CounterStrike GO (FPS)

Doom (2016) (FPS)

Renegade X (FPS)

Rune (swordplay FPS)

Star Wars Battlefront (2015) (FPS)

UT2K4 (FPS)

Anything else that supports 16 players that would work with Windows 10 for 16 players and be a good time? Any RTS games support 16 people?





Battlefield 1942 might be a fun throw back, but I'm not sure if it works with Windows 10.

Carmageddon TDRK 2000 is a great game, but doesn't work well in Windows 10.

Star Wars Battefront II would be great, but as far as I know it doesn't support local LAN play (BattleFront 1 does)

PubG only allows for four player teams, and there's be no way to get all of us on the same hosted server right? I'm hosting a 16 player LAN in my basement this July.

fwiw stellaris will do up to 32 people officially, though its said there is technically no limit, it may not be stable past 32 playersThere are also mods to get supreme commander forged alliance to work with up to 16 people though that isn't very well multi-threaded and will very quickly devolve into a waiting game unless you have very low unit caps or if everyone has very high single threaded performance.There are videos of people playing Planetary Annihilation with up to 32 people online. In my experience the game runs very well even with crazy amounts of units though it can use a lot of ram. Ram usage is based on # of planets/size of planets for the most part, very quickly getting into 8GB+ ram usage.bf1942 from GoG is a little hit/miss on windows 10, i've found that it works most of the time if you have direct play enabled (under windows features).Halo CE might be a good throwback if it works on windows 10.half life and half life 2 deathmatch can be fun too, I know I really enjoyed setting gravity a bit lower in half life deathmatch so everyone was jumping around like crazy.The swat aftermath map for warcraft 3 was huge fun back in the day too, although I think that max's out around 8-10 players. It does require you update your wc3 though so it can be a bit of a headache to get the first copy of wc3 working with it.