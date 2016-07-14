What are your favorite LAN party games?

Some of my favorite LAN party games over the years have been:
Rune
Unreal Tournament series
Command and Conquer Renegade
Counterstrike 1.6
Warcraft 3 tower defense maps
Carmageddon TDR2K
Farcry
Battlefield 1942
I am hosting a LAN party next month for about 12 guys and looking for additional suggestions. Free is great.
