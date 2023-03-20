What are your DDR5 overclocks?

I have an Intel 13900K with an Asus Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard. Previously I was using the only DDR5 memory I had, some Corsair 6200 CL 36 (Hynix M-die), some very nice memory for 2022. I recently bought some G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 6400 CL32 (Hynix A-die). It failed to post at 7800. At 7600, it posted, but got errors immediately upon running any program that would stress the memory. I eventually got it stable at with manual timings of 7466 MT/s CL36 48 48 119 @1.4v. These timings were listed on an Intel report as a stable XMP3.0 profile. I haven't had time to do any more tweaking to the system. I was hoping to get 7800 MT/s stable, but I hear it's the silicon lottery that really determines these fringe speeds. What are others getting for memory overclocks with similar hardware using the new Hynix A-die memory?