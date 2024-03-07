What are your 13900k max temps during cinebench run?

xDiVolatilX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 2,982
I was wondering what all the temperature differences is with all the 13900k owners when running cinebench.
What cooler are you using? Air or water and model type? If rads how many?
What is your max cpu core temperatures?
This is a full load all 32 threads normal default stock 13900k.
This will give us a good idea about how different coolers perform and if any of use have a bad mount of the cooler.
