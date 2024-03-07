What are your 13900k max temps during cinebench run?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
2,982
I was wondering what all the temperature 🌡️ differences is with all the 13900k owners when running cinebench.

What cooler are you using? Air or water and model type? If rads how many?

What is your max cpu core temperatures?

This is a full load all 32 threads normal default stock 13900k.

This will give us a good idea about how different coolers perform and if any of use have a bad mount of the cooler.
 
i thought people knew about that crap. stuff like that is even in amd systems, mines all off. at least now you know. what where you getting vs now?
 
I'll have to check.

But the interesting thing is that like Jay said it pumps unnecessary amperage and voltages and watts into the CPU for no reason because you're getting the same clock speed lol. It can make a pretty gargantuan difference. Like up to 30c difference letting the motherboard ripp vs turning Intel limits on and still have the same clock speeds lmao
 
Last edited:
xDiVolatilX said:
I'll have to check.

But the interesting thing is that like Jay said it pumps unnecessary amperage and voltages and watts into the CPU for no reason because your getting the same clock speed lol. It can make a pretty gargantuan difference. Like up to 30c difference letting the motherboard ripp vs turning Intel limits on and still have the same clock speeds lmao
Click to expand...
yup, same here. mine has tweaks for a couple versions of cinebench and something else, all they do is jack the voltage but my chip still stops at 4850, and temps climb.
 
I scored just under 38000 and I am hitting 85c 5.3-5.5 ghz on a 360 AIO after make the changes as mentioned in Jay's video. Prior to those changes I was 5.5 all day but then spiking to 5.8 ghz when running Cinebench and then throttling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top